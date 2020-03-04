SEMINOLE — Seminole city staff is designing signage for Waterfront Park to let the public know where to find various elements of the park, located next to Home Depot on Park Boulevard.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal and Recreation Director Becky Gunter are creating the sign, Toney-Deal told the Seminole City Council at its Feb. 25 meeting.
The sign will include a large map of the park and the various elements that will be installed, including expected dates when they’ll be placed. It will be put on display “around the kayak launch area so people can go and see exactly where different elements are going,” Toney-Deal said.
They’ll design the map so that dates can easily be updated if any project deadlines are delayed. Once the map is complete, it will also be available on the city website.