League of Cities committees
SEMINOLE — City Hall has announced several Florida League of Cities committee assignments for a half-dozen elected and appointed Seminole officials.
Mayor Leslie Waters has been named to the League’s Land Use & Economic Development Committee, and Vice Mayor Jim Olliver to its Municipal Administration Committee.
City Council member Thom Barnhorn and City Manager Ann Toney-Deal will serve on the Finance, Taxation & Personnel Committee.
Council member Roger Edelman has been appointed to the Utilities, Natural Resources & Public Works Committee, and council member Trish Springer to the Transportation/Intergovernmental Relations Committee.
The League lobbies state legislators on issues deemed of importance to local municipalities throughout the state.
Kiwanis Club seeks volunteers
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole is seeking volunteers to assist in locating and replacing the in-ground PVC pipe sleeves that will support 500 American flags in the 2022 Field of Honor display.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m., work will start at Seminole City Hall, 9199 113th St., and progress over to the adjacent U.S. Post Office.
Participants are asked to bring a pair of plyers, or other hand tool that can grab a ¾-inch diameter PVC sleeve and pull it up out of the ground. The work does require bending or kneeling on the ground to locate the sleeves, which are installed every 5 feet.
This will be the eighth year of the annual Field of Honor, which recognizes military veterans both past and present. Other dates volunteers are needed will be on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. when the 500 flags are installed and on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. when the flag display is removed.
For additional information and to RSVP, call David Green at 727-504-4342.
Friends of Libraries Week
SEMINOLE — The Friends of Seminole Community Library invite the community to join them in celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week, Oct. 16-22.
Since its inception in 1991, the Friends have provided $640,000 for Seminole Community Library’s programming, inventory and needed equipment.
“Our library offers programs for diverse ages — from toddlers to retirees. If there is a subject of interest, our librarians can develop a relevant program for it,” said the group’s president, Carol Rodhouse.
“Our Friends group plays a crucial role in all of the programs and services our library provides to the community,” said the library director, Lorie Tonti. “The Friends of Seminole Community Library provide not only countless volunteer hours and monetary support for the program presenters and supplies, but also serve as important community advocates for the library. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
The Friends primary fundraising vehicle is the “Friends Shoppe,” a book store operated by more than 30 member volunteers. The Shoppe, located in the Library lobby, is open seven days a week and offers books, jewelry, magazines, CDs and DVDs for sale at affordable prices.
During National Friends Week, the Friends are fundraising with a Silent Auction of gift baskets filled with products and services donated by members and local merchants. Patrons are invited to submit comments about the Library or Friends Shoppe in the Friends Week suggestion box.
Contact the library at 727-394-6905 or visit the Friends’ Facebook page, @FriendsSeminoleLibrary, to learn more about the week’s activities and to find out how to become a Friends member and volunteer.
Seminole native at oceanography center
GULFPORT, Miss. – Seminole native Lt. j.g. Matt Spelich has been assigned as a meteorology and oceanography officer with the Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center, headquartered at the Stennis Space Center.
Sailors and civilians working there collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment on land and sea, in the air or space. They synthesize an array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.
Spelich graduated from St. Petersburgh Catholic High School in 2014 and from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2019, with a degree in oceanography.
“Naval Oceanography operates simultaneously at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare in every theater around the globe,” said Rear Adm. Ron Piret, commanding officer, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “We pride ourselves in our ability to characterize the battle space and then predict changes in the environment over time. Every ship that sails, every aircraft that takes flight, every submarine that dives beneath the surface of the ocean has to go to sea with the information that Naval Oceanography provides.”
According to Spelich, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Seminole.
“Growing up, I learned the importance of being humble,” said Spelich. "It's a value my parents instilled in me my whole life. I'd like to thank my family for their support and for inspiring me to be the best man I can be.”
Serving in the Navy means Spelich is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“If you can dominate the information spectrum, you can have an advantage over the enemy,” he said. "Anything that gives you an edge will help, which is why what we do in meteorology is so important."