Chamber sets November events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several events that will occur throughout November.
• Nov. 3 — Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Mickey Quinn’s Pub, 13071 Park Blvd., Seminole. This social and networking event is held every first Thursday at different chamber member businesses. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Nov. 5 — Shred-A-Thon, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., SPC Campus Main Parking Lot, 9200 113th St., Seminole. The Chamber’s biannual Shred-A-Thon is open to the community. Securely shred old confidential documents and safely dispose of broken and old household electronics. What can be shredded: All paper, file folders, hanging files, computer paper, note pads, and envelopes. Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed. What should NOT be shredded: three-ring binders, CDs, DVDs, data tapes, microfilm, and X-rays. Also accepting electronics such as cell phones, computers, microwave, wires/cables, and printers, but no televisions. All electronic items MUST be dropped off in an unsealed box where the contents are easily identified. A donation of $5 per bag/box is appreciated.
• Nov. 21-26 — Shop-N-Sip and Chamber’s Pop-Up Market. Discover new merchants and learn about services available at local area retailers while supporting local businesses in Seminole. Complete a vendor bingo card while you do some holiday shopping for entry into a raffle! Participating merchants will be posted on the Chamber’s website.
Show benefits horse program
SEMINOLE — Horses for Handicapped will hold a benefit concert and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, Parkview Room, 7464 Ridge Road.
Music will be provided by Steve Middents, a one-man band who plays the keyboard and trumpet and sings. He has performed in the Tampa Bay area for more than 40 years. Music selections will include country and popular ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Refreshments will be served during the concert.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and Christmas ornaments along with other fun items.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by going to www.Pinellashforh.org and clicking on the yellow ticket or by going to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pinellashforh.
Tickets are limited to 100. A surcharge will be added for online purchases. Tickets, if available, can also be purchased the night of the event.
The event will support the recreational horseback riding that is provided free of charge for special needs individuals. The program is funded solely through donations from local civic clubs and generous donors and is facilitated by 100% volunteer staff.