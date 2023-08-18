SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for members in September:
• Thursday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours: Suncoast Advertising; at chamber offices, 9200 113th St, Seminole.
Open to all members of the chamber as well as non-members. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. — Ribbon Cutting: Bardmoor Insurance, 11590 Seminole Blvd., Suite C1.
Welcome Cindy Perry, Bardmoor Insurance, to the Seminole business community.
Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245