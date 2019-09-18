SEMINOLE — City councilors approved both the fiscal year 2019-2020 millage rate and budget following their first public hearings at the Sept. 11 council meeting.
For the 13th consecutive year, the millage rate will remain at 2.4793. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
“We are extremely proud. I know the council prides itself, as do your city staff, on our stability and fiscal conservativism,” said Allison Broihier, finance director. “We weathered the recession with this millage rate (and have) maintained the rebound since at the same tax rate.”
Of the 24 municipalities in Pinellas County, Seminole has the eighth-lowest millage rate, she said. Many of the municipalities with lower rates are beach communities, where waterfront properties have higher taxable values, allowing those areas to keep millage rates lower, Broihier said.
The city’s tentative operating and capital budget for 2019-2020 is approximately $24.3 million. Expenditures include approximately $19.1 million to the general fund, $2.47 million to the local infrastructure sales tax fund, $1.3 million to the capital improvement plan, $609,000 to the transportation impact fund, $607,000 to the grants fund, $81,000 to the special events fund and $50,000 to the tree mitigation fund.
A second and public final hearing for both the millage rate and budget will take place at the next council meeting.