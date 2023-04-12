Chamber sets April events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events throughout the month of April.
Those include:
• Shred A Thon: April 22, Earth Day, 9 am.-noon, SPC Campus Main Parking Lot 0200 113th St., Seminole.
This event allows you to securely shred old confidential documents. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. What cannot be shredded: three-ring binders, CD’s, DVDs, microfilm and x-rays. A donation of $5 per bag/box is appreciated.
• Business Breakfast: April 27, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Rick Libero with Suncoast Advertising Network will share how to use digital tools to help grow your business without breaking the bank. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting: April 27, 2 p.m., Semper Foods, 7235 Bryan Dairy Road.
• Ribbon Cutting: April 28, 1 p.m., Southie Coffee Roasters, 13045 Park Blvd.
Library to host business workshops
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Community Library will host a series of free workshops in May aimed at helping people start their own businesses.
The workshops, conducted by SCORE, will be held on four consecutive Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. in Program Room B. They include:
• May 2: Business Start-up Basics
• May 9: 10 Tips for Advertising Your Business
• May 16: Show Me the Money!
• May 23: How to Make Your Business Thrive, Not Just Survive
Register via the library’s events calendar at https://pplc.us. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact AnnMarie Flora, 727-394-6922.
Workshop to help manage finances
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Community Library will host a free workshop Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m., that is designed to help people manage their finances and prepare for a job change or retirement.
The instructor will be Ava Cedric, an accredited asset management specialist and financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates.
Register via the library’s events calendar at https://pplc.us. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact AnnMarie Flora, 727-394-6922
Kiwanis accepting scholarship applications
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club is once again offering the Col. Mildred Imogene Butler Nursing Scholarship for nursing/medical students at St. Petersburg College.
The application period runs through May 15 and covers one full academic calendar year (fall semester through summer semester).
Application and requirements may be obtained by visiting St. Petersburg College through Kathy Boylson, Administrative Assistant (Boylson.Kathleen@spcollege.edu) Completed applications are to be submitted by email to Administrative Assistant, Kathy Boylson.
The application and guidelines may also be found on the website: www.kiwanissemiolebreakfast.com under the Foundation tab.
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852 or email: Ldhoffman1@msn.com.