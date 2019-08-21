SEMINOLE — After Councilor Chris Burke’s new car was damaged in the parking lot of Seminole City Hall, the city will pay for the repairs, the council decided at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Burke said that someone attending the July 15 impasse hearing regarding the Seminole Professional Firefighters Local 2896 contract “expressed (their) frustration” and scratched his car, which he had only for a week at the time, during the meeting.
During last year’s collective bargaining, the firefighters’ union declared an impasse May 30, 2018, five months into negotiations. The contract expired Sept. 30, and Seminole Fire Rescue employees have worked without a new one since Oct. 1.
Earlier this year, a special magistrate released two decisions siding with the firefighters on all areas of contention, but the city’s negotiating team, led by City Manager Ann Toney-Deal, rejected his decisions. Because of this rejection, the contract went before the Seminole City Council, acting as a third party, at the July 15 special hearing, where councilors made final decisions regarding the contract for this fiscal year.
At the Aug. 13 meeting, Burke said insurance might not pay for the damage, and suggested that he dip into his annual development funds, which he hasn’t touched yet this year. He still has $4,500 in the fund, he said.
Councilor Bob Matthews suggested, instead, that the city pick up the bill, as the incident happened while “he (was) here working for us.”
Mayor Leslie Waters called the incident “unfortunate behavior.”
“Hopefully (the car) will be fixed and buffed up real pretty,” she said.