SEMINOLE — Members of the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake are no strangers when it comes to lending a hand to the community, but in December, they surpassed even the highest of their expectations.
Over the last two months of 2021, the club managed to do almost the impossible. In a world weary of COVID, unemployment and fiscal worry, the club — through its annual Red Sled initiative — made the hope of Christmas a reality for more than 3,500 foster kids in Pinellas County.
Thanks to the contributions of area residents and businesses, Rotary was able to donate $50,000 to Eckerd Connects — the largest amount ever raised for the cause.
“We beat last year’s by almost $6,000,” said club president Gerry Cachia, adding that last year the club set the record for most money raised. To manage to top that just a year later was a dream come true, he said.
“The community has been unbelievable,” Cachia said. “It really blew us away.”
The program, which kicked off at the end of October, provides toys, clothes, bikes and gift cards.
Cachia said this year was extra special because Rotary continued to get donations after the deadline.
“We were able to donate an additional $8,000 to Wounded Warrior Families, as well as programs addressing the needs of homeless children,” he said.
“Watching kids come in and pick out their toys, it’s just amazing,” he said. “It’s a real tearjerker, for sure.”
According to Cachia, since its inception, the Red Sled Initiative has donated nearly $400,000 to area foster families.
With the success of the last two years, Cachia said Rotary of Lake Seminole will keep reaching for the stars and working to beat the previous year’s totals.
“It’s definitely a goal of Rotary moving forward,” he said.