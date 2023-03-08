SEMINOLE — The City Council has given the green light to crosstown commercial overhauls, approving on first reading a car dealership renovation and expansion, as well as the redevelopment of an aging gas station into a modernized facility and adjacent convenience store.
On Feb. 28, council members voted 7-0 in each case to forward the proposals — one on the city’s eastside, the other to the far west — for a final public hearing and vote next month.
Suncoast Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge plans to freshen and expand its dealership at 8755 Park Boulevard, near the eastern limits of the city. Under the plans, an existing building will be renovated and a new building constructed.
Last month, the council was told of six code exemptions that have been requested, and afterwards city staff negotiated a formal amendment to the project’s original development agreement.
“I want to see the Chrysler dealership stay there, because I don’t want to drive 20 miles down the road to service my Chrysler Town & Country,” council member Jim Quinn quipped.
Council members also previously reviewed details of the site development plan for a Shell gas station and Food Mart proposed at 7790 Ridge Road. The tract is situated at the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Ridge Road.
“This is essentially at the gateway of the western end of the city,” Community Development Director Wesley Wright noted.
A new retail structure, canopied pumps and related landscaping will replace an older Shell station currently in operation. The tract has been developed as a gas station since 1966.
During public comment, some neighbors cited fears of more traffic, noise and light pollution from the new gas station and market. City staff said that traffic flow into the site would be smoother after the improvements and that lighting would meet city code requirements.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to hire GMS Audio of Pinellas Park to handle sound and lighting work at several city events.
The $4,350 contract covers work at the Pow Wow Festival on March 10-12, Taco Fest on May 6, the Food Truck Rally on June 10 and the Music in the Park Series on Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.
The council also handed out checks for $750 each to representatives of five local elementary schools, as part of the city’s annual grants program for area nonprofits.
A representative of Pinellas Safe Harbor, a homeless shelter operated by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, also stopped by to pick up a $2,500 check.
In an update, the recently installed executive director of the Pinellas Housing Authority, Neil Brickfield, told the council that Valor Preserve — a 64-unit affordable housing project for veterans and low-income individuals — soon will begin construction.
“We’re beginning to mobilize our equipment this week,” Brickfield said.
A public groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held in late March or early April.
The council next will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in City Hall’s council chambers.