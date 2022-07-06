SEMINOLE — The city has posted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, and though spending is set 8% higher than last year, no increase in the millage rate is recommended.
The $25.2 million proposed budget, posted on the city website July 1, includes $1.2 million for recreation center design work. It remains to be seen whether that goes toward a makeover or a new facility.
The rec center was opened in 1992. It last was renovated in 2008, and a digital arts studio was added in 2016.
Council members and staff have remarked in recent months that it’s probably time to do something about upgrading or replacing the current facility, but no council action has been taken on either tact.
Other key spending items featured in the proposed new city budget include:
• $609,000 for street paving.
• $425,000 for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus for Seminole Fire Rescue.
• $360,000 for design work on the new Fire Station 129 — Bay Pines.
• $200,000 for stormwater and drainage improvements and repairs.
• $156,900 for vehicle replacements.
ª $155,000 for Blossom Lake Park pavilions and fencing.
The city millage rate again would be set at 2.4793 mills under the staff budget proposals. That rate represents almost $2.48 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, the same as for the past 16 years.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal and City Finance Director Allison Broihier put together the budget proposal, which has been forwarded to City Council for review.
Public hearings on the FY23 millage rate and budget will be held in September. Council members must approve a fiscal plan prior to the Oct. 1 start of the next fiscal year.
“I would like to thank the city council, the city’s department directors, and their respective staff, for the strategic approach they applied in developing this year’s budget,” Toney-Deal wrote in a message accompanying her budget breakdown. “I am confident through the leadership of our city council that the city of Seminole will continue to thrive and be a community that residents and businesses are proud to call ‘home.’”
The flat millage rate is made possible largely because — despite a big drop in anticipated grant money following a year marked by robust federal pandemic-rescue funds — sufficient revenue is projected from various city taxes amid a recovering economy and soaring property values.
“The city strategically projects revenues conservatively to avoid revenue shortfalls during the fiscal year and to hedge against any downturns in the economy,” staff noted in its analysis of the proposed new budget. “The city is committed to a diverse revenue base and seeks alternative funding sources, such as grants, to keep property taxes low.”
Meantime, a staff breakdown shows rising personnel costs as the priciest area of higher expenditures, up 6% to $15.7 million.
“The FY23 proposed budget includes merit increases of up to 4% for ‘general’ employees,” it notes.
Also, city fire and rescue employees — members of Seminole Professional Firefighters Local 2896 — have a new three-year labor contract, which goes into effect Oct. 1, and will get a one-time equity adjustment of $1.91/hour, as well as a 3% “merit increase” when qualified under annual evaluations.
Seminole contracts with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for its police services. Covered under the city’s $6.4 million operating budget, its payments to the Sheriff’s Office will rise almost 5%, or $90,600, in FY23.
Council will discuss the budget and its proposed areas of spending in a July 23 workshop. Then at its regular meeting on July 26, the council formally will vote on a millage cap ahead of its final adoption of a new budget in September.
For a detailed breakdown of the proposed FY23 city budget, see: www.myseminole.com/website/pdfs/Finance/FY23ProposedBudget.pdf.