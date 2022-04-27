SEMINOLE — When Allison Bean joined the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018, she didn’t know that in just four years, she would become integral to the nonprofit, which serves the Seminole business community.
She would go on to be awarded the 2021 Merit Award, which honors individuals who have performed outstanding service in support of the organization.
And just one year later, Bean took the reins as Chamber chairwoman, taking over the role earlier this year.
Tampa Bay Newspapers reached out to Bean, who agreed to answer questions about her role as Chamber chairwoman. Her responses are below.
What is the role of a chamber of commerce in the community?
I think there is a misconception about what a chamber of commerce is for. I think a lot of young business owners don’t add that into their criteria and what to manage and what to be a part of. The chamber is able to be a connection between your city, your schools, events happening around town, networking.
The purpose of a chamber of commerce is to build a better business community.
Seminole is a balance between business that have been here 20 and 30 years, and the younger businesses new to the area. Having the new business owners recognize that networking events, kids appreciation days and golf tournaments are a valuable use of their time and resources. It will help them become more visible.
Why is a chamber of commerce important, especially during a crisis like the pandemic?
The Chamber has helped me grow my business and connection with local business owners and it has helped me navigate the past few years of COVID in a really positive way.
The Chamber disseminated information about grants and applications opportunities that I was able to pass along, which truly helped many small businesses.
We also disseminated truckloads of food and nonperishable items to affordable housing for seniors, shelters supporting families surviving domestic abuse and employees of a non-essential business who were not able to work during the shutdown.
I am continually blown away by the selflessness and impact these organizations have locally and internationally.
As president, what are your goals this year?
My goal for this year is to continue to spread information that the Chamber provides that will help small businesses. We are now offering, thanks to Tom Dorywalski from Taylor Insurance, an insurance option that can significantly reduce the annual expense for health insurance for small businesses without losing any of the coverage and benefits your employees need.
Bean resides in Seminole with her husband, Joshua, and her two children, Maya, 6, and Eliora, 5. She is employed at Tampa Bay Newspapers as a marketing executive.