Seminole Chamber schedule of events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has released its schedule of upcoming events.
• March 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Business Breakfast: Topic - overview of CERT, Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• March 27, 4 p.m. — Ribbon cutting, Revive In Time CPR. At Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 Seminole Blvd.
• March 31, 10 a.m. — Ribbon cutting, D’s Ace Hardware, 10801 Starkey Road, Suite 16-C Largo.
• April 1, 8 a.m. — 30th annual Seminole Stampede, Seminole City Park. Join the chamber for an exciting morning with a 5K and 1-mile event. Proceeds benefit the Chamber and local community events such as the annual Tribute to Teachers and Kids Appreciation Day. Register online at www.runsignup.com.
• April 22, 9 a.m.-noon — Shred-A-Thon, SPC Campus Main Parking Lot 0200, 113th Street, Seminole. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. What cannot be shredded: three-ring binders, CDs, DVDs, microfilm and X-rays. A donation of $5 per bag is appreciated.