SEMINOLE — In a Valentine’s Day message, Mayor Leslie Waters delivered a bouquet of rosy assessments of the status and direction of city affairs.
“Do you know what I love about living in the city of Seminole for 47 years and serving on our City Council for 13 years?” Waters asked in launching into her annual state of the city address, delivered at a Feb. 14 council meeting. “First and foremost, we are fiscally responsible with taxpayer money. We are debt-free, and taxes have been the same for 16 years.”
That was in keeping with a familiar theme for the mayor — a title Waters has held since 2012 — and little that came afterwards deviated from trusted tropes.
“We are a family-friendly community, employing 157 people including professional management,” she continued. “We have bustling Recreation, Library and Parks (operations) for persons of all ages. Our first responders, Fire-Rescue and deputies oversee safety and security. Public Works keeps the drainage and roads flowing and Human Resources, IT and Community Development adhere to required regulations, cyber security, plats and annexations.
“We have a distinguished state college (St. Petersburg College-Seminole), where bachelor and associate degrees and certifications are earned. We have three great elementary schools. We have a Chamber of Commerce focused on business and the Seminole Historical Museum, documenting the past and the present. We have active civic clubs.
We have Seminole City Center (shopping mall), S.S. White Technologies (a local manufacturer), wonderful senior-living facilities, condos, apartments and Valor Preserve.”
The shout-out for Valor Preserve was a bit surprising. The soon-to-be-constructed affordable housing complex for veterans originally was opposed by the mayor and a majority of council members.
Waters went on to name-check a few other local businesses and points of local pride before concluding with a broader civic boast.
“We are a city that our citizens never want to leave,” she said. “And if they do leave, we hope they will return one day.”
The mayor submitted a lengthier version of her address to the council in written form. The unabridged version featured plaudits for council members and staff involved in various regional and statewide organizations, along with more aesthetical appreciations for things like local wildlife.
It also cited some development projects underway in the city. Those include Ridgewood Estate, on Ridgewood Drive, a seven-home development of single-family houses; Towns of Long Bayou, located on a portion of a former mobile home park that will be developed with 34 townhouses; and Townhomes of Seminole Isle, a 180-unit condo development on Park Boulevard that plans to add another 70 units.
Pow Wow ka-pow
Among the night’s action items, council members voted unanimously to award a $6,900 contract to low-bidder Sky Candy Fireworks of Lithia to provide fireworks for the 54th annual Pow Wow Festival on March 11. The festival will be held at Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex, 9100 113th St. N.
Council also voted, without dissent, to list for sale a 2004 Carolina Skiff, a 2014 Yamaha outboard motor and a 2014 Magic Tilt trailer. The vessel and other equipment have been replaced and are considered surplus to operations.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal provided an update on the city’s strategic planning process, begun in October when council members, city staff and community VIPs met at SPC-Seminole for talks guided by a representative of the college’s Collaborative Labs.
Toney-Deal said city department heads have been working on plans for key committees to help execute goals set in the strategic planning conference
The first committees are expected to have council members and city staff working jointly in areas such as quality-of-life issues, infrastructure concerns, finance and operations, and community partnerships. Some possible committee action items have been advanced as well, such as sketching out a downtown district with defined boundaries and creating a city stormwater utility.
“This will continue to be a work in progress,” the city manager stressed.
Council also heard from some local residents concerning a recent crackdown on basketball hoops erected on street rights-of-way.
City Attorney Jay Daigneault said such set-ups can be “problematic” for the city, mostly due to liability issues.
The matter is primarily the purview of city staff. But council members offered thoughts about remedies, including the recommendation that homeowners purchase moveable basketball hoops to replace fixed ones, which can be a problem for fire and rescue crews.
Canterbury tale
There also was an exchange of information regarding a petition being circulated among residents to have the 300-home Canterbury Chase neighborhood in unincorporated Pinellas County annexed by the city.
Toney-Deal said 31% of neighborhood residents had signed the petition, but 55% is necessary before Council can consider annexing the area.
And finally, Trish Haynes, who sits on the city Library Board, was named as a city representative to the Seminole Youth Athletic Association.
The appointment could prove key to discussions in which the city is pushing for a role in programming SYAA’s ball fields. Ownership of the Seminole-adjacent acreage soon could shift from a special recreational district to Pinellas County, according to plans being discussed by area legislators and others.
Council next will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.