Seat open on rec board
Applications are being accepted for one appointment to the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District by the Pinellas County Commission. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of a current term, expiring Oct. 31, 2026.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and can be found at https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/.
Meetings are held annually on the second Tuesday of September at 7 p.m., or monthly as needed, and are typically held at the Seminole Youth Athletic Association.
Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County and live within the Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District.
Seminole Chamber announces events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events:
• Quarterly Luncheon, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Economic outlook for business and Chamber board installation, SPC UP303 Room, 9200 113th St.
• Business Breakfast, Jan. 25, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Networking and Organic Social Media Marketing, Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Ron and Elana Davis of Oh! Gelato Café will share their vast experience with networking and organic social media marketing. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Business After Hours, Feb. 2, 5-7 p.m. — Garden Sanctuary & Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• 58th Annual Seminole Chamber Awards Dinner, Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m. — Holiday Inn & Suites, Indian Rocks Beach. Register and vote online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.Buisness
