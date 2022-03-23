SEMINOLE — The second hour of the 57th annual Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce Awards dinner was coming to a close, with only the top prize — Mr. Seminole — yet to be announced.
In what should have been an introduction of the winner by last year’s winner, Dr. Sandra Lilo, it was master of ceremonies Ken Burke who stepped up to the mic.
“In breaking with tradition, I am not going to keep you in suspense as to who this year's Mr. Seminole is,” Burke said to the crowd of more than 100 in the Parkview Room at Seminole City Park. “This year's Mr. Seminole is Lee Walters. I have been advised the selection committee met a couple weeks ago, and it was fully expected that Lee would be with us tonight to accept the award.
“But God had other plans for Lee,” said Burke, who serves as the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Pinellas County. “He took him home to heaven just four days ago.”
A wave of sadness swept the room that was filled with some of the best and brightest of the community, not the least of all Burke, who was a longtime friend of Walters.
At the age of 83, Walters left behind a legacy of 45 years — nearly half his life — of service to Seminole.
“There are those who contribute to our community in a high-profile way, and others who do it in a sincere quiet way,” Burke said. “Lee never sought recognition for his many contributions to the Seminole community. If there was work to be done — no matter how inglorious — Lee was there to do it.”
Walters and his family moved to Seminole from Michigan in 1977. He owned and operated Lee Walters and Associates, a luxury real estate company in the Tampa Bay Area.
Earlier this year, Walters was honored for 50 years of membership with Kiwanis Club. Over his five decades of service, Walters was involved with the creation of the Field of Honor, and he volunteered by reading to children in area schools, teaching children how to fish and was a Circle K mentor. He also volunteered with Special Olympics and Horses for Handicapped.
A member of Oakhurst United Methodist Church, Lee helped organize an Easter sunrise ceremony on the banks of Lake Seminole. He would help set up seating and oversaw the transportation of a piano to and from the event. He also served as a longtime usher.
Walters was a founding member of the Seminole Tuesday Club, where he served as treasurer for more than 30 years.
“With Lee's 45 years of contributing to the Seminole community in small ways and big ways — year after year — his life has made Seminole a better place to live,” Burke said. “He touched so many lives through his quiet service. He never asked or wanted the spotlight. He just saw work to be done to make our community work and he did it.
“For his lifetime of service, Lee Walters is our Mr. Seminole 2022,” he continued.
Walters’ widow of 62 years, JoAnn, and his two daughters, LeAnn James and Linda Jones, were on hand to accept the award.
“As I became a young adult, what I would learn and hear from the people I would meet who knew I was his daughter, they would always tell me how honest he was,” James said of her father. “What I learned from that is your reputation becomes your legacy. I learned about community service and serving others from my dad.
“I hope you always keep him in your hearts and remember him for that because it was just his passion,” she continued.
Walters is survived by his wife, Joann, daughters LeAnne and Linda (Doug), three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were scheduled for March 23 at Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Seminole.