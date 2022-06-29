SEMINOLE — Seminole residents will have the chance to kick off the holiday weekend a bit early when Seminole City Center hosts the second annual Celebrate America event as a part of its First Fridays series July 1.
“This is a real opportunity to celebrate the red, white and blue,” said event coordinator Gerry Cachia. “I just don’t think there’s enough of that going on.”
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on the center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill.
Highlights of the event will include military exhibits and vehicles, an Honor Guard presented by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives from Honor Flight and BadgeWives, a nonprofit organization that promotes positive law enforcement relationships within the community.
During typical First Friday events, the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake hosts a raffle to help raise funds for foster kids in Pinellas County.
“This First Friday is going to be a little different,” Cachia said.
The club has partnered with Irish 31 to offer high-stakes raffle prizes, which include $100 baskets, tickets to a Dirks Bentley concert and a Weber grill.
The restaurant will also grill hot dogs for purchase.
All proceeds from the activities will be split evenly between the Rotary Club and the restaurant’s iCare Foundation’s Cheers to Public Service initiative, which recognizes educators.
Nashville recording artist and Seminole High School grad Angie Rey returns to stage to entertain the crowd.
The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
For more information, call Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com.