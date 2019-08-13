SEMINOLE — Five candidates have qualified to run for seats on Seminole City Council in the 2019 election.
Three candidates — incumbent Thomas Barnhorn along with Jim Olliver and Kelly Wissing — will run for two open council seats.
Meanwhile, incumbent Leslie Waters will run against contender Darren Clark for mayor.
Seminole’s municipal election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Barnhorn has sat on council since March 2006. He is a financial adviser with his own firm, Barnhorn Financial. He has been involved with the Florida League of Cities, sitting on the finance, taxation and personnel committees, as well as the National League of Cities, where he sat on the Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Steering Committee and the Small Cities Steering Committee. He’s a former eighth district director of the Florida League of Cities and past president of the Suncoast League of Cities.
Olliver, former provost of the St. Petersburg College Seminole campus, retired from SPC in 2015 and has remained involved with the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, where he currently serves as board president and chair. He also recently sat on the city’s 2019 Charter Review Committee.
Wissing ran for council in 2018, coming in third place and taking home 19.65 percent of the vote. A Seminole native, she has served as the School Advisory Council chair at Starkey Elementary, and is a Starkey Elementary PTA member, spending several years as a past board member. She’s also an active volunteer for the Old Salt Fishing Foundation and is a Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation Fishing Tournament Committee member.
Waters has sat on City Council since March 2009. She served as interim mayor from November 2012 through March 2013, when she was first elected mayor. She is also a former state representative, a role she held from 1998 through 2006.
Clark, a Florida native and resident of Seminole for eight years, is the owner of a construction company, Professional Restoration Services of Tampa Bay, which specializes in disaster restoration. He attends BridgePoint Church’s Seminole campus.