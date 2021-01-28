SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center recently welcomed back Earth Fare, the grocery store that specializes in organic and health food. The store celebrated its grand reopening Jan. 23.
Established in 1975, the mission of Earth Fare is to help improve lives by making healthy food available to everyone. The company holds strict product standards to ensure the highest quality of craftsmanship, and prides itself on living by its core principles every day. The company also adheres to a “food philosophy” that centers on using only the highest ingredients.
In February 2020, Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy and closed all 50 of its stores throughout the country, including its stores in Seminole and Oldsmar. In July 2020, Seminole City Center announced that the North Carolina-based specialty grocer was returning.
A change in ownership brought the grocer back to the 424,000-square-foot mixed-use outdoor center that is home to dozens of shops and retailers.
“Earth Fare shoppers can feel confident that the vision and dream that grew with the store back in 1975 is alive and well,” said Dennis Hulsing, chief executive of Hulsing Enterprises, the new owner of Earth Fare.
The 24,000-square-foot Seminole store opened in September 2016, and it brought 116 jobs to the area.
“We are very excited to welcome Earth Fare back to Seminole City Center. They were such an integral part of this community and we know their longtime patrons will be very happy to have them back,” said Jeff Preston, managing partner of North American Development Group, which owns Seminole City Center.
For more information on Earth Fare, visit www.earthfare.com/ and the Facebook page www.facebook.com/EarthFareSeminole/.
For information about Seminole City Center, visit the Facebook page for Seminole City Center @ShopSeminole.