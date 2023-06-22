Mcquilkin named to Deans List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Shelby Mcquilkin of Seminole was named to the University of Alabama’s Deans List for the fall semester 2022.
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0.
Seminole Chamber event
SEMINOLE — The following events are scheduled for upcoming days by the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce:
• Business Breakfast, June 28, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Demolition of the American Dream, Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave., Seminole. Join Tom Dorywalski of Taylor Insurance to discuss how the costs of prescription medications are raising insurance premiums and what the future looks like. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or call 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting and Business After Hours, June 29, 4:30 p.m. — Healthy Solutions, Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave., Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• Ribbon Cutting, July 18, 4:30 p.m. — Four Seasons Preschool, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
Yellowstone Painting to host grand opening
SEMINOLE — Yellowstone Painting is having its grand opening on July 1 at 10562 70th Ave., Seminole, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who calls or writes that day will receive 10% off everything. Anything before that date receives 10% off on inside work for $800 or more.
Call 352-358-7079 or email ews7956@gmail.com.