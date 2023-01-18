SEMINOLE — Ex-City Council member Jim Quinn has retaken — by appointment — the council seat he lost in the 2020 municipal election.
On Jan. 10, Council voted 5-1 to name Quinn to fill the 10 months remaining in the term of former council member Tom Christy, who had defeated him at the polls just over two years earlier.
Christy lost his first-term seat last month after three consecutive unexcused absences from council meetings. He hadn’t attended any council meetings or workshops since suffering a massive stroke in April.
Quinn, 82, also serves on the city’s Development Review Board and volunteers with some area nonprofits. He previously served on the council from 2010 to 2019 and then was appointed to serve for several months in 2020 after the death of council member Bob Matthews.
“I don’t have enough to do, and that’s why I want to get back involved with Council,” Quinn said.
Two other candidates to fill Christy’s seat also made brief podium pitches prior to the Council vote — Ray Beliveau, a retired engineer who serves on the city’s Library Advisory Board and regularly volunteers in other civic activities, and Kadi Hendricks Tubbs, a Realtor and former journalist.
Both said they also intended to run for Council in November. Ditto Quinn.
“My intention (is) to run again in November,” he said.
Vice Mayor Roger Edelman cast the sole “no” vote on the motion to install Quinn to the vacant council seat, suggesting that additional candidates for the position would come forward if a more formal process for seeking applicants were in place.
Council had until Feb. 11 to fill the position under city charter stipulations.
In other news
The council voted, without dissent, to reappoint Robert Huttick, Mary Ann Kirk and Phillis Schafer to new three-year terms on the city’s Tree Advisory Committee.
After the meeting, the council readjourned to conduct a workshop to review a site development plan for a Shell gas station and Food Mart proposed at 7790 Ridge Road. The tract is situated at the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Ridge Road.
A new retail structure, canopied pumps and related landscaping would replace an older Shell station currently in operation. The tract has been developed as a gas station since 1966.