SEMINOLE — The final word: $31.1 million in spending, no increase in millage.
On Sept. 11, the City Council voted to approve unanimously on first reading a final version of the fiscal 2023-24 city budget that’s almost 18% higher than the current year’s fiscal plan and 0.4% higher than the FY24 budget originally proposed.
The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, and there will be one more public hearing and vote on the final budget on Monday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Both sessions were scheduled one day in advance of their usual Tuesday slots to avoid overlaps with county and school district budget hearings.
To arrive at the final budget, staff as usual recently sent to council members a budget that was modestly revised from the original FY24 plan, circulated July 1. The revised budget is necessary to account for projections in revenue and spending that needed to be updated since the initial budget was posted.
Changes in revenue projections include nearly $2 million more for the general fund and $926,000 more in Penny for Pinellas sales surtax funds. The Penny Fund is a voter-approved, 1-cent sales tax used to pay for projects to improve Pinellas County infrastructure, with its revenue dispersed to local municipalities annually.
The revised plan’s higher spending includes $100,000 for an analysis of City Hall space needs and an additional $50,000 for permitting and inspection software for the Community Development Department.
As for that double-digit increase in year-over-year spending, capital expenditures and rising labor costs are the chief drivers.
“The budget includes $4 million for the construction of a new fire station at Bay Pines, which is the most significant contributing factor to that increase,” said Vince Tenaglia, the city’s director of administration.
Tenaglia assumed his city position in June after previous budget roles in St. Pete Beach and Madeira Beach. He put together the FY24 plan in collaboration with City Manager Ann Toney-Deal after input from city department heads.
Regarding the city millage rate, the council voted 7-0 on July 25 to cap millage for the new fiscal year at 2.4793, or $2.48 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That’s the same rate as in 16 previous fiscal years.
Council members could have lowered the millage rate at their latest meeting but not raise it. However, on the advice of staff, they stayed with the cap rate. That means most homeowners still will see slight tax increases, due to standardized hikes in their property assessments.
Smoking ban
In other business, council members voted 7-0 to approve on first reading an ordinance to ban smoking in city parks.
“Second-hand smoke is an issue, as well as debris left by people who smoke,” Toney-Deal said.
The ordinance follows a change in state law allowing ordinances to ban smoking in parks and beaches. In keeping with the Florida statute, the city ordinance features an exemption for unfiltered cigar smoking.
Council also agreed unanimously to spend a total $3,900 to hire four bands for the city’s Music in the Park series this year. The musical artists include Voices of Jazz, set for Sept. 22; Elli Lee Band, Sept. 29; Doors of Perception, Oct. 6; and Zendaddy, Oct. 13.
Council members also agreed to change some upcoming meeting dates to avoid various scheduling conflicts.
The second meeting in November was moved up one day to Monday, Nov. 27, and both December meetings were moved up one week to Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 19. All of those meetings will start at 6 p.m., as usual.