SEMINOLE — The fiscal year 2023 city budget is done and dusted; ditto the city’s millage rate — though it took the City Council’s braving the approach of Hurricane Ian to get things finalized.
On Sept. 27, council members voted 5-0 to approve the $26.4 million budget for fiscal year 2023, or 13% more in planned expenditures than a year earlier. The new spending plan goes into effect Oct. 1.
There was no public comment at either the latest budget review or the previous public hearing on Sept. 14. Vice Mayor Jim Olliver and council member Tom Christy were absent from the meeting.
Millage is again set at 2.4793 mills, approved in another 5-0 vote. That translates to almost $2.48 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
It also means the city will mark a 16th consecutive year without a tax rate increase. Most homeowners still will see small increases in their 2023 tax bills due to standardized hikes in their property assessments.
Soaring property values were key in avoiding a rate increase despite the big boost in planned spending. Preliminary engineering and design work on Recreation Center improvements and the latest round of city street paving are among the bigger-ticket expenditures coming in FY23, at $2.4 million and $609,000, respectively.
The council’s multi-phase budgetary review process began July 1. That’s when the city manager and finance director presented a preliminary version of the budget now finalized, as well as a recommendation for a flat millage rate.
In total, the final budget expenditures for FY23 come to $26.4 million, representing a 5% uptick from the budget proposed by city staff on July 1.
Mayor Leslie Waters called the votes to approve the tax millage and city budget “the most important two votes of the year.”
Hurricane focus
The council kept its agenda tight for the night, as the city and state kept watch on the approach of Hurricane Ian. It likely would have moved up the meeting or canceled it completely, but it was obligated to keep things at the advertised time due to the scheduled budget hearing.
In her bimonthly report, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal urged residents to take the usual hurricane safeguards around their homes and to stay vigilant throughout the storm.
The council also unanimously approved a hurricane emergency proclamation for the city and any related emergency expenditures that could be caused by the storm. The state and the county also issued emergency proclamations.
Representatives of the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust — which insures City Hall, the Recreation Center and sundry other city infrastructure — were set to camp out at City Hall throughout the storm, along with a few city staff members. The arrangement was designed to ensure quick response for post-storm damage assessments.
On a brighter note, city staff announced that work to extend the paved trail at Blossom Lake Park by three-quarters of a mile has been completed. Three exercise stations also were installed along the trail. The city received a $202,500 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection to cover 80% of the costs of the work.
The council next will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 in council chambers in City Hall.