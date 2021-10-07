SEMINOLE —The City Council as a whole is pleased with the job performance of City Manager Ann Toney-Deal, awarding her a 4% salary increase for fiscal year 2021-22.
The council at its Sept. 28 meeting voted unanimously to give the city’s chief executive the pay hike that increases her annual salary to $161,313.34, effective Oct. 1.
This year marks the seventh year that Toney-Deal has been Seminole city manager, and her 25th year working for the city.
The 4% increase is the same rate other city employees will receive this coming fiscal year.
“Seminole is managed in a fiscally responsible manner,” wrote Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters in her performance review.
Added Waters: “(Toney-Deal) works with the City Council in developing the City’s long and short term goals and objectives, makes efforts to carry out the goals, policies and programs of the City Council, and demonstrates the ability to anticipate the needs of the city and recommends options and ordinances to appropriately respond to those needs.”
Council members were also pleased with how Toney-Deal handled the difficulties surrounding the COVID pandemic.
“Toney-Deal has implemented strong recommendations and procedures to keep our city safe, and was sensitive to others who did not agree with her,” council member Trish Springer said.
Toney-Deal’s evaluation asked council members to offer rankings ranging from excellent to poor in 14 categories that included job knowledge and financial and fiscal management.
Toney-Deal earned and overall grade of 5 — representing excellent — from five of the seven members of the council.
Waters, Vice-Mayor Thom Barnhorn and council members Roger Edelman, Chris Burke and Springer gave Toney-Deal an overall score of 5, or a perfect score.
Council member Jim Olliver assigned Toney-Deal an overall score of 5 in six categories and score of 4 — very good — in seven of 15 categories.
Council member Tom Christy awarded Toney-Deal an overall score of 3, representing “good.”
Christy assigned Toney-Deal scores of 4 in job knowledge and financial and fiscal management, and 3 scores in planning and organization and operational efficiency; management of employees; creativity and adaptability; and decisionmaking.
Christy said more recently elected council members may evaluate staff performance evaluations more critically.
“If you look at the scores this time my evaluation was based on the shortest time spent on the City Council,” wrote Christy in an email. “Jim Olliver has been there a year longer (than me) and his scores were the next lowest. It would seem that the longer you are there, the higher the score.”
Council members also evaluated the work of City Attorney Jay Daigneault of the Clearwater-based firm of Trask Daigneault LLP.
Seminole’s contract with the city attorney provides a monthly retainer that covers standard legal services. When legal services are needed that are not otherwise covered by the retainer, Daigneault’s contract also includes the cost of the hourly rates for such services.
Much like Toney-Deal, Daigneault, whose annual retainer is $66,000, received near-perfect scores from the council.
Olliver awarded the city attorney the top grade of 5 — “exceptional performance” — in six categories, and a 4 grade — exceeds expectations — in nine categories.
Olliver said city employees’ performance is measured with a high bar.
“Our city attorney has done an excellent job and has always been very responsive,” Olliver said.
“As in last year’s evaluation, I want to be clear that a 3 (meets expectations) is a great score,” Olliver said. “Given that the expectations for the attorney (like all city employees) are very high to start out with and they (evaluation categories) are mostly ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions.”
Meanwhile, Christy awarded Daigneault a grade of 3 in all 15 categories, without comment.
In other news, the city council held its second and final hearing on Seminole’s millage rate and budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The council on July 27 voted 7-0 to set the maximum millage rate at 2.4793 mills.
The rate is equivalent to just under $2.48 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
It marks the 15th year in a row the city will not be raising its property tax rate.
Money raised by the 2.4793 mills — estimated at $4,479,506 — is used for the general operation of Seminole.
The rate of 2.4793 mills reflects a 4.54% increase over the rolled-back rate of 2.3716 mills.
The property appraiser estimated that the city’s total taxable property value has increased 4.15%, up to $1.81 billion.
The proposed FY 2021-22 budget projected total revenues at $21,923,300, a 7% increase over last year.
There were no public comments made on the millage rate or the budget.
With the conclusion of final public hearing, the budget and millage will now take effect on Oct. 1.