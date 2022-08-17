SEMINOLE — Having no handy crystal ball, the City Council is hiring some outside help as it seeks to conjure the city’s future.
At an Aug. 9 workshop, council members heard from a representative of St. Petersburg College’s Collaborative Labs, which the city is paying $17,000 to facilitate a day-and-a-half of strategic planning sessions. The goal: to sketch a detailed vision of Seminole’s civic priorities for the next eight to 10 years.
At the same workshop, the council also heard from a pair of firms competing for a contract to produce a Recreation Department master plan.
But first up was the presentation by Collaborative Labs’ Andrea Henning, who will moderate the city’s strategic planning discussions.
On Aug. 19-20, council members, city staff and invited community representatives will convene in a conference center on SPC-Seminole’s campus, not far from Seminole City Hall. Agenda items for the brainstorming retreat include topics such as quality of life, infrastructure needs, financial and general operations, and community partnership.
Henning noted she lives in Seminole and requested the assignment to serve as moderator for the city’s strategic planning sessions.
“I have a vested interest in the Seminole strategic plan, so it is an honor,” she told the council.
Vice Mayor Jim Olliver suggested the 40-plus participants in the strategic discussions should keep in mind that though Seminole has about 20,000 residents, surrounding neighborhoods of unincorporated county land push the area population much higher.
“Good point,” Mayor Leslie Waters concurred.
This will be Seminole’s first strategic plan for well over a decade. Several other area municipalities have up-to-date strategic plans, including Largo, Treasure Island, Tarpon Springs and others.
After Henning concluded her presentation, the council heard from the firms chasing the rec department work — Gai Consultants and S&ME, both with regional offices in Tampa.
Council members then each filled out preference cards, based only on the breadth and quality of the firms’ services. A quick consensus was reached, making Gai a tentative first choice for the master plan contract.
City staff now will enter negotiations with Gai over a contract cost. If the price is deemed acceptable, council members will vote on whether to award the contract at an upcoming council meeting. Otherwise, the city still could turn to S&ME, which like Gai was short-listed out of a total five firms that filed proposals for the work.
Valor Preserve
And so, they slog onward ….
The long review process continues for those seeking final city approval of Valor Preserve, an affordable-apartments proposal targeting area veterans.
Nary a peep was said at the regular council meeting preceding the planning workshop. But City Manager Ann Toney-Deal told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the Pinellas County Housing Authority and project partner Norstar USA have filed an amended site plan to address unspecified formal comments from city staff regarding the immediately previous Valor plan.
In mid-June, the city began reviewing a Valor site plan to determine whether it met city code requirements. As often happens, certain tweaks — whether major or minor — were deemed necessary, and the project partners refiled with the city for further review.
Asked if she could estimate if the new round of staff review would take days, weeks or months, Toney-Deal replied, “Not at this time.”
The council rejected a still-earlier version of the Valor apartments that failed to meet city code in a few major areas. Then a new version of the 64-apartment proposal was designed by the Tampa office of Norstar with the aim of eliminating any need for a council vote on the project.
It remains unclear if they have succeeded, though the project partners had appeared confident that a June 13 approval by the city’s Development Review Board of a single zoning variance was the key to unlocking full and final approval.
For years, the housing authority has been trying to make some sort of affordable housing project work on the 13.5-acre tract at 9575 Seminole Blvd., which it acquired in 2013.
Stay tuned.
Abramo reappointed
Activity at the evening’s regular council meeting was devoted mostly to housekeeping items, though there was a unanimous vote to approve a reappointment to the Seminole Community Library Advisory Board. Michele Abramo, an advisory board member since 2008, will serve another two-year term.