SEMINOLE — It was the end of an era for one longtime Seminole business on Sept. 30 as one of the city's earliest buildings was demolished to make way for future growth.
Employees of the law firm of DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis, P.A. and Seminole Title Company gave a bittersweet goodbye to its former offices at 8640 Seminole Boulevard. The demolition paves the way for a new parking lot for the firm's new offices, which opened in August.
Prior to it being used commercially, the historical property can be traced back to the early 1900s with the Whittle Family, descendants of area pioneers. They maintained their home, an orange grove, and a fruit stand where new office building stands today. The second “Whittle House” replaced the original home destroyed by fire in 1925.
The new building was designed to meet the growing needs of its clients, staff and the community with more offices, conference rooms and a larger meeting room for seminars and events. It is hurricane resistant with a back-up generator to protect files, equipment and provide a refuge for staff in the event they personally lose power during a storm.
To memorialize the occasion, the firm commissioned artist Dennis McBride to create an ink rendering of the former offices. A print now hangs in the new lobby. The original ink rendering is in the permanent collection of the Seminole Historical Society.