SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, with the help of Seminole City Center, launched its annual Red Sled Initiative on Nov. 15 benefiting the foster kids of Pinellas County.
Since 2015, the club has donated more than $200,000 in toys, bikes, and gift cards to the foster children’s program through Eckerd Connects. Eckerd is one of the largest nonprofit child and family service organizations in the United States dedicated to offering children and their families a second chance.
“As of Dec. 9, we’ve delivered nearly $25,000 in toys and gifts to the foster kids of Pinellas County,” said Gerry Cachia, Seminole City Center event coordinator and member of the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake. “But we’re not done yet.”
Cachia knew 2020 would be a challenge.
“Given the current situation with the pandemic, we were uncertain about the probability of success this year,” he said in a news release. “Fortunately, the Seminole City Center stepped up in a big way and gave us the support we needed. We could not have done it without them!”
The Red Sled Initiative accepts toys and gifts until Friday, Dec. 18. If you would like to contribute, call Cachia at 727-423-9825 or visit The Foster Kids Wish List on Amazon Smile.
The initiative features several components all working in unison. Mini Red Sled toy collection boxes were distributed to select Seminole City Center tenants and to key spots throughout the community. The Red Sled’s signature event, The Red Party, was held Dec. 4 outside at the Seminole City Center. The socially distanced affair drew about 220 partygoers and featured a “Taste of Seminole” with more than 15 vendors serving food and drinks.
Finally, the Gulf Beaches Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast was held Dec. 6 and patrons donated toys and cash as part of the initiative.