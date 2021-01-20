SEMINOLE — Some neighborhoods here can look forward to smoother rides after the City Council approved spending nearly $400,000 for resurfacing a number of streets.
The council authorized City Manager Ann Toney-Deal to spend $383,891 in Community Improvement funds during the Jan. 12 meeting.
The work will be done by Asphalt Paving Systems of Zephyrhills. The company currently has a contract with the city of Largo for paving work; the Seminole contract will be “piggybacked” onto the Largo contract.
The following roads or portions of road will be milled and overlaid with new asphalt:
82nd Avenue, 110th Street, 88th Avenue, 87th Avenue, 86th Avenue, and Lake Vista Drive.
Scheduled for sealing are 108th Street, 87th Avenue, 111th Street, Grove Terrace, and Johnson Road between Grove Terrace and Oakdale Terrace, Oakdale Terrace, Temple Terrace, and Valencia Terrace.
Waterfront Park will get a 1.25-inch asphalt overlay.
Work on 80th Avenue will be bid separately because of it is part of the rehabilitation of Liberty Lane and Johnson Avenue.
The surface of Liberty Lane is a “roller coaster” that could cause a vehicle to become airborne, said Mayor Leslie Waters.
Public Works Director Rodney Due said a bid package for the Liberty Lane/Johnson Avenue work was due by the end of that week.
Burger King redevelopment
During a workshop, Toney-Deal was authorized to negotiate an agreement for redevelopment of a Burger King franchise at 7371 Seminole Blvd. The agreement will allow the demolition of the building, which will be rebuilt on the site.
That Burger King, which at the corner of Park and Seminole boulevards, is one of eight in Pinellas County owned by Michigan-based Quality Dining Inc. Dan Fitzpatrick, the company’s chief executive, said that restaurant was “way, way beyond its useful life” and will be rebuilt as a “state of the art” facility.
Toney-Deal said Quality Dining could not renovate the restaurant because the size of the property did not meet current development requirements.
Fitzpatrick told the council that after the development agreement is approved, the site could be taken down and rebuilt in 10 to 11 weeks.
In other news
• The council approved on first reading the voluntary annexation of properties at 11011 109th St. N. and 11003 101st St. N. Both sites are occupied by single-family homes.
• The council also approved, on second and final reading, the grandfathering of Seminole Upholstery for non-residential use. The roughly quarter-acre site at 10713 70th Ave. N. contains three buildings. Seminole Upholstery has been located there since 1975 after the site was rezoned from residential to commercial. However, the city’s comprehensive plan changed the zoning to residential office in 1989, making the site non-conforming.
• During the workshop, the council agreed to the appointments of Matthew Goodner and Jim Quinn to the Developmental Review Board. Quinn served 10 years on the City Council; Goodner is a nursing student and stay-at-home dad. Goodner will serve as an alternate.