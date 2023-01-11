SEMINOLE — According to the Census Bureau, more than 40 million people in the United States speak Spanish, and it is the second most common language spoken in the country. In Pinellas County, more than 10% of residents are Hispanic or Latino.
According to Pinellas County Schools, almost 20% of students in the district identify as Hispanic.
Families looking to embrace the Spanish language and culture now have the opportunity to fully immerse their children in both at the recently opened Language Mission, a Spanish Immersion elementary school in Seminole.
The school was founded by Argentinian native Anabel Feliu-West, a professor of Spanish and English.
“I’ve always wanted to start an elementary school,” Feliu-West said. “We’re a school dedicated to celebrating diversity, discovering what makes us unique, and teaching all our students how to work together.”
Feliu-West is no stranger to the business of starting schools. She began her career in Argentina as an elementary and VPK teacher. In the early 1990s, she opened her first “mini” school in her grandmother’s garage, teaching neighborhood children English as a second language.
Feliu-West said she quickly outgrew the small space.
“It kept growing and growing and I said, ‘I need a bigger space,’” she said.
Feliu-West said she moved into a business store front, and just a year later, she had more than 150 students. She would eventually open 12 more schools in a number of provinces throughout the region, with nearly 700 students.
In addition to native students, Feliu-West said families who had emigrated to Argentina from other countries like Peru and Bolivia used her schools for their children.
During a seminar in the United States, Feliu-West met her future husband, and as her relationship evolved, she made the difficult decision to emigrate and close her schools.
“That was really difficult for me,” she said. “At that time, I had 672 students. Some of the schools were in really poor locations.”
When she moved to Pinellas County, Feliu-West said she wanted to continue in the education field. Nine years ago, she partnered with Pinellas County Schools to offer after-school programs that, in addition to teaching Spanish to English speakers, offered a variety of activities including Zumba, yoga, music and art classes, and sports — including soccer, volleyball and gymnastics.
As of this year, Feliu-West said she has partnered with 16 Pinellas County schools and offers 25 programs.
But she couldn’t shake her desire to open an elementary school and finally decided to take the plunge.
This week marks the opening of Language Mission, which provides typical instruction areas such as math, English and science — but in Spanish — for students in prekindergarten to second grades.
Feliu-West said the classes will be limited to seven students, so that teachers can focus on each student individually. Students will be taught in Spanish, but Feliu-West said that should non-native speakers become overwhelmed, English will be used to help them.
“If the student becomes overwhelmed because they don’t know a word, we will say it in English,” she said. “We stress that they try to learn in Spanish, but if they don’t get it, we do it in English.”
As a private school, Feliu-West said students will follow Pinellas County curriculum, but will have less rigid and stressful testing.
The arts will also be a key part of the educational day, she said.
“Art is very, very important to students, as well as music,” Feliu-West said. “It’s about expression. It tells you so much about them. It tells you about their personality and the mood they have that day.
“It’s important for a teacher to see those things,” she continued. “That’s why I decided to open this. I feel I want for my kids to have this. I want them to have an environment where they can grow, create and learn what they like to do.”
Feliu-West said that once the school’s final inspections take place, she hopes to offer classes from pre-K to 12th grade.
For more information about Language Mission School, visit www.languagemission.com or call 727-278-3828.