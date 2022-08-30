SEMINOLE — Local enthusiasts for the great outdoors will have the opportunity to take advantage of giveaways and discounts during the three-day grand opening of Sportsman’s Warehouse at Seminole City Center.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and ends at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Seminole store is the first on Florida’s Gulf Coast and one of more than 100 nationwide.
“With a growing demand for outdoor equipment, gear and accessories in the area, the Gulf Coast of Florida provides a tremendous opportunity for us and fits well with our strategic plans for growth in the Southeast,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “In addition to high-quality products and award-winning service, we look forward to offering exciting career opportunities and sharing our passion for the great outdoors with the local community.”
The first 200 customers who attend the grand opening celebration will receive free hats and gift cards, said public relations specialist Melanie Rembrant. She also said the store will feature special sweepstakes of outdoor gear and accessories, as well as discounts on a variety of products, including 50% off Ugly Stik tools and 25% off Rustic Ridge apparel.
“There’s a lot going on for all different ages,” Rembrandt said. “It’s really to get people excited again about spending time in the great outdoors.”
The nearly 32,000-square-foot space opened its doors Aug. 30 and is in the former Tuesday Morning building at Seminole City Center.
Store manager Fernando Dempsey said the Seminole location will feature items specific to the area.
“We have a huge fishing product line for freshwater and saltwater,” he said. “We sell everything from hooks to rod and reel combos, motors for boats, nets. We have virtually anything you can imagine you would need for fishing.”
The store’s camping department is no less impressive, Demspey said.
“We have a huge camping department, which includes kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats, outdoor cooking supplies, such as cookers and grills, as well as clothing and footwear.”
In the hunting department, Dempsey said the store offers a wide selection of firearms and archery items such as bows.
Dempsey said the store hopes to employ at least 50, in a variety of departments, as well as cashiers and e-commerce associates. Wages will range from $11.50 to $15 an hour, he said.
Dempsey recommended job hopefuls come in the store to apply, but said online applications will be accepted at www.careers.sportsmans.com.
For more information about the grand opening, visit www,https://stores.sportsmans.com/sportsmans-warehouse/us/fl/seminole/7967-113th-st.