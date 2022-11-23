SEMINOLE — The holiday season is just around the corner, and area officials are working to make Christmas wishes come true.
The Rotary Club of Lake Seminole will host a kickoff event Friday, Dec. 2, for its annual Red Sled initiative, which collects donated gifts for foster kids in Pinellas County.
“I think that as far as the Rotary Club goes, this kind of became our signature event,” said Gerry Cachia, a Rotarian and organizer of the annual event. “We realize that every year, the number of foster kids that needed help wasn’t going down, it was actually going up. This year, I think, is no exception.
“With the way the economy is, and how things are so expensive,” he continued. “People out there are struggling even more. I’m sure the foster families are among those.”
The outdoor event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Seminole City Center, and partygoers are encouraged to wear red.
The cost to attend is $20 per person, and attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas present or gift card. Gifts can also be purchased online through the club’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/y4s4ybpb.
The Red Party will have 15 to 18 food vendors, Cachia said, and will feature musical entertainment by the Sounds of Soul.
A number of raffles will also take place during the kickoff event, including one hosted in partnership with Irish 31 for four tickets to Disney.
“I term the Red Party as Seminole’s largest holiday event,” Cachia said. “Its’ an opportunity for the entire community to not only get out and support a great cause, but to celebrate the start of the season.
“This gives everyone a chance to put on their finest holiday duds and have some great fellowship with their neighbors and friends and local business owners,” he continued.
Last year, the organization donated more than $50,000 in gifts and gift cards, the most it’s ever donated in the seven years the program has existed.
Gifts can also be donated at area businesses, including Chicken Salad Chick, Spenga Fitness, Kim’s Family Restaurant and Seminole Chiropractic and Injury Wellness Center.
For more information about the Red Party or gift donations, email Cachia at gerry@williamclare.com or call 727-423-9825.
Sail-Abration Holiday Parade
The city of Seminole’s Recreation Department will host the second annual Sail-Abration Holiday Parade, a waterless boat parade, kicking off at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4.
“It’s the only waterless boat parade in Florida, the second in the southeast, so it’s a very unique parade,” said Kacy Little with the Recreation Department.
The parade will begin at the Recreation Center, at 9100 113th St., and end at Seminole City Center.
Following the parade, City Center will host the fifth annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting.
Santa will be on hand for pictures and music will be provided by the Seminole High School Chamber Orchestra, Seminole High School Big Band and the Seminole Singers.
For more information about the boat parade, email Little at klittle@myseminole.com.