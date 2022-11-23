Library grant to city
Carol Rodhouse, president of the Friends of Seminole Library, presented Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters with a check in the amount of $15,500 at the Nov. 4 city council meeting.
The funds presentation was in keeping with the Friends annual tradition of donating funds to the city to provide for subscription services and adult and youth programming at Seminole Community Library.
Friends directors Lenny Rogers, Sue Harvey and Deb Pennington also participated in the ceremony.
Potential Olympians
Seven players from the Seminole area, playing for the Florida Celtic Soccer Club 2011 Girls White team, recently attended Olympic Development Program selections in Auburndale to compete for spots at the highest youth level.
After a full weekend of training and competitive games, all seven were selected for the Florida player pool. Players selected included Celia Brun, Rhealyn Williams, Jennah Diefenbach, Ellie Brown, Quinn Hathorn, Lyncoln Jones and Carina Felardo.
The girls performed very well and were picked among the top players across the entire State of Florida.
Library offers free sewing lessons
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Community Library is offering free sewing lessons for those with no prior experience. The "Sewing with Carmen" beginning sewing classes will be Nov. 29, 1-4 p.m., and will be repeated Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m.
Eight sewing machines will be available. Class size is limited to 16 with two persons on a machine.
Registration is required; call 727-394-6981.
Sponsored by Friends of Seminole Library.
