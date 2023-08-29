SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events during September:
Sept. 7 — Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m.: – Suncoast Advertising, Chamber Office, 9200 113th St., Seminole
This event is open to all members of the Chamber as well as non-members. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
Sept. 19 — Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m.: Bardmoor Insurance, 11590 Seminole Blvd., Ste. C1, Seminole
Sept. 22 — Ribbon Cutting, 4:30 p.m.: Dental Arts Seminole, 10333 Seminole Blvd, Ste. 9, Seminole
Sept. 26 — Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m.: Clear Sky on Park, 13079 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Sept. 28 — Multi Chamber Super Mingle, 5-6:30 p.m.: Cowboys Dance Hall, 12333 66th St. N., Largo
This free networking event brings six Pinellas County Chambers of Commerce together for a mixer. Registration required at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.