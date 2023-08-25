SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast of Seminole seeks sponsors for this year’s Field of Honor commemoration of military veterans.
Hundreds of flags will be displayed during November in front of Seminole City Hall and adjacent post office.
Individuals, businesses and organizations can sponsor a single or multiple 3-foot by 5-foot American flags for $35 each. Flags are mounted on 8-foot steel poles and placed in precision rows.
Each sponsored flag will have a colored military-style streamer attached printed with the name of the veteran being honored, years served, military service logo and the Kiwanis logo.
The last day to sponsor a flag is Oct. 18.
Flags may be sponsored via credit/debit card or check by visiting the Kiwanis Club’s web site at: http://www.kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com.
For sponsorships via cash payment, contact Kiwanis Club member Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Sponsorship applications are available at Seminole’s city hall, recreation center and library.