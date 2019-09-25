Each year in October, the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign helps to educate the public about symptoms, risk factors and the importance of early detection as well as screenings and prevention.
In addition to raising awareness, the campaign also celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.
Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in women after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in recent years there has been a gradual reduction in female breast cancer incidence rates among women aged 50 and older. Death rates from breast cancer have been declining since about 1990, in part due to better screening and early detection, increased awareness, and continually improving treatment options.
Although great strides have been made in breast cancer awareness and treatment, there remains much to be accomplished. NBCAM lives on through the work of its previous collaborating partners who are dedicated to educating and empowering women to take charge of their own breast health.
Following is a list of Tampa Bay area fundraisers, programs and events promoting awareness of breast cancer issues and raising funds to support the fight against the disease.
PINELLAS
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk scheduled
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events are a celebration of survivorship and an occasion to express hope and the shared determination to make this breast cancer’s last century.
The largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, Making Strides enlists nearly 300 communities annually to participate in the fight.
Presented by Raymond James, Making Strides of Pinellas will host its annual event Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m., at Vinoy Park, 701 Fifth Ave. NE. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
This will be a noncompetitive, 3.2-mile walk that celebrates breast cancer survivors and saves lives by helping people stay well and get well by finding cures and by fighting back. Following an opening ceremony set for 8:30 a.m., the walk will get underway at 9 a.m.
“Because of our advocacy, Florida developed two cancer research programs over the past decade and since just 2007 has funded $7 million in breast cancer research,” the group states on its Facebook page.
For information, email Cindi Crisci at PinellasFLStrides@cancer.org, call 813-349-5080 or visit www.makingstrideswalk.org.
BayCare sponsors health seminars, support groups
BayCare health experts will host several seminars in October focusing on breast cancer.
The monthly seminars are free to the public and are held at BayCare’s various Morton Plant Mease facilities and community centers around the Tampa Bay area.
To preregister for a health seminar, call 727-953-6877 or visit www.BayCareEvents.org.
Following is a list of upcoming seminars:
• Breast Cancer Overview — Thursday, Oct. 17, noon, at Clearwater Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater. Surgical oncologist Kathleen Allen, M.D., will explain important information about breast cancer, from diagnosis to treatment options.
• Breast Cancer Overview — Thursday, Oct. 31, noon, at Morton Plant Hospital, Doyle Tower, Dimmitt Family Auditorium, 300 Pinellas St., Clearwater. Surgical oncologist Peter Blumencranz, M.D., will discuss important information about breast cancer, from diagnosis to treatment options.
In addition to seminars, BayCare also hosts several support groups, including the following:
• Cancer Support Group (Women) – Monday, Oct. 7 and 21, 6 p.m., at Morton Plant Hospital, Ptak Orthopaedic & Neuroscience Pavilion, First Floor Conference Room, 455 Pinellas St., Clearwater.
• Cancer Support Group (Women) – Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., at Mease Countryside Hospital, Shaffer Tower, Evelyn R. Simmers Oncology Resource Library, Fourth Floor, 3231 McMullen-Booth Road.
St. Pete General hosts support group
A breast cancer support group will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Breast Center at St. Petersburg General Hospital, 6500 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Attendees will find support, information and understanding. As an accredited cancer hospital, St. Pete General is available to offer help before, during and after treatment. The group discusses clinical trials, surgery, lymphedema, lumps and cysts, genetics, side effects and much more.
Visit stpetegeneral.com to register.
Laughter, Life and Lovely Ladies group to meet
The Laughter, Life and Lovely Ladies Support Group will meet Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Florida Breast Institute at Largo Medical Center, 201 14th St. SW, Largo.
This support group is designed for current and former breast cancer patients, family and caregivers. Discussions include experience with the disease and treatment, family, friends and more. The monthly meetings are held on second Thursdays. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 855-422-2228.
HERricane Glam Run 5K set in Palm Harbor
The sixth annual HERricane Glam Run 5K will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pop Stansell Park, 797 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor.
This flat, out-and-back course is appropriate for all running levels. Participants will enjoy a pre-race stretch and post-race expo at the park. Palm Harbor University High School's varsity cheerleaders will be on hand to motivate runners to cross the finish line.
There is a 500-person limit. Registration is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Visit glamrun.org.
The race is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit Palm Harbor University High School ClubMEDICAL Boosters, a 501(c)(3) and Guidestar bronze-level charity, as well as the LYN Fund, also a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The LYN Fund seeks to provide short-term financial assistance to female cancer patients in Pinellas and Pasco who are in active treatment and recovery.
As this is a “glam run,” organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly. Those who come early can visit the Glam Tent to “pink up” their hair and visit event sponsors.
HILLSBOROUGH
Boobies & Bubbles to raise funds for My Hope Chest
Boobies & Bubbles will be presented Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Vivify Plastic Surgery, 1000 West Kennedy Blvd., Suite 202, Tampa.
All proceeds from this event will go directly to My Hope Chest, the only national 501(c)(3) social service organization focused on reconstructive surgery for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer survivors.
Boobies & Bubbles celebrates the one-year anniversary of Vivify Plastic Surgery. The event will feature complimentary champagne from Don Me Now/Bubbly Barchique along with light refreshments. There will be vendors from local businesses showcasing their talents and products.
In addition, there will be a silent auction to raise additional funds.
My Hope Chest provides funding for women who do not have the financial security to pursue breast reconstruction after surviving breast cancer. There are more than 70 women on a waiting list who need support.
For event information, visit www.vivifyps.com. For information about My Hope Chest, visit www.myhopechest.org.
Southern Soul Pinktober benefit set
Too Smooth Productions will host its Southern Soul Pinktober Breast Cancer benefit Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 to 10 p.m., at Musicale Theatre, 809 Horatio St., Tampa.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will help raise awareness of breast cancer while honoring patients and survivors. Entertainment will include performances by Jeter Jones, Kami Cole and Javaris Gooding-Butts.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Pink & Purple Brunch set
The Rev. Alton McGriff and Dr. Dori Russ McGriff Foundation Inc. will host the second annual Pink & Purple Brunch Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at 3558 N. 29th St., Tampa.
The event will be an informative and entertaining brunch. Organizers seek to raise awareness of both breast cancer and domestic violence issues. Tickets are available for a donation.
Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Making Strides event set in Hillsborough
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer also has an event planned in Hillsborough County.
Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa, Making Strides of Tampa will host its annual event Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This will be a noncompetitive, 3.2-mile walk that celebrates breast cancer survivors and saves lives by helping people stay well and get well by finding cures and by fighting back. Following an opening ceremony, the walk will get underway at 9 a.m.
For information, email Mallory McLean at HillsboroughFLStrides@cancer.org or call 813-319-5922. Visit www.makingstrideswalk.org.
Moffitt hosts monthly support group
A breast cancer support group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 to 7 p.m., in the Patient and Family Library on the McKinley Campus of Moffitt Cancer Center, 10920 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa.
This support group is open to all patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The group meets first Tuesdays. For information, call 813-745-8407 or visit moffitt.org.
Breast cancer awareness movie night set
Breast cancer awareness movie night will be presented Monday, Oct. 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.
Sponsored by Moffitt Cancer Center, the event will provide attendees with information and facts about breast cancer and screenings as well as a special movie showing. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.
For information, call Tori Mitchell at 813-745-2625 or email Victoria.Mitchell@moffitt.org. Visit moffitt.org.
Moffitt staff members to discuss nutrition
“I Have Breast Cancer: What Should I Eat?,” an MKC Meet the Experts session, will be presented Thursday, Oct. 17, 10:25 to 10:55 a.m., at the Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center, 10920 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa.
These 30-minute informational sessions are given by Moffitt staff members each week. For information, call Emma Manley at 813-745-5022, email Emma.Manley@moffitt.org or visit moffitt.org.
PASCO/HERNANDO
Bayfront Health to present Beauty and the Breast
Bayfront Health will present Beauty and the Breast Thursday, Oct. 10, 5 to 8 p.m., at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, Spring Hill.
Billed as an evening of self-care, the event will feature beauty demos, relaxation treatments, nutrition information and shopping. Breast Health: Empowering Women of All Ages will be presented during dinner. The discussion will cover evidence-based practices for breast disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, reconstructive surgery and implant safety. Presented by a panel of physicians and subject matter experts, the program seeks to turn fear and confusion about breast health into knowledge and power.
Presenters include Lauren Dedea, M.D., family medicine; Kenley Davis, M.D., general and breast surgeon; Derek Polecritti, D.O., plastic surgeon; and Mary Li, M.D., Ph.D., oncologist.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit individuals in the community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer who are struggling to pay for associated expenses. To nominate someone in need in Hernando County, call Bayfront Health’s marketing department at 352-754-3237.
Tickets are $25. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Support group offered at Medical Center of Trinity
A breast cancer support group will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 and 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the American Cancer Society Resource Room of the Medical Arts Building at the Medical Center of Trinity, 9332 State Road 54, Suite 402, Trinity.
For those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, this group offers an opportunity to get together with other women who have been diagnosed to share experiences and ask questions. Attendees give and receive support.
For information, call Ivy at 727-809-0518 or email medicalcentertrinity@hcahealthcare.com.
Oak Hill Hospital hosts support group
Afternoon Tea with the Ladies, a breast cancer support group, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., in the cafeteria conference room at Oak Hill Hospital, 11375 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Afternoon Tea with the Ladies is a group designed to educate, empower, and inspire newly diagnosed breast cancer patients as well as survivors. The group meets second Tuesdays of every month.
For information, call Cheryl Whitman at 352-597-6130. To register, visit oakhillhospital.com.
Tuesday Tutorial to feature survivor
Paula S. O’Neil will be featured at the Tuesday Tutorial on breast cancer, set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m., in the Rao Musunuru M.D. Conference Center, 14100 Yosemite Drive, Hudson.
O’Neil is a cancer survivor, a retired Pasco County clerk and comptroller, and an author. She will be speaking about her experience as a cancer survivor.
Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. The program will get underway at noon. To register, visit bayonetpointhospital.com.
AdventHealth to host seminar
Breast Health Is Your Best Health, a breast cancer seminar, will be presented Monday, Oct. 7, noon to 1 p.m., at AdventHealth Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City.
Early detection through exams and screenings can save lives. Join Jennifer Roller, M.D., gynecologist, as she discusses the signs and symptoms and what you can do to help reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.
Reservations are required. Call 833-300-2371 or visit www.adventhealth.events/event.cfm?id=6197.
Making Strides event slated for Wesley Chapel
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer also has an event planned in Pasco County.
Presented by BayCare, Making Strides of Pasco/Hernando will host its annual event Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m., at Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
This will be a noncompetitive, 3.2-mile walk that celebrates breast cancer survivors and saves lives by helping people stay well and get well by finding cures and by fighting back. Following an opening ceremony, the walk will get underway at 9 a.m.
For information, email Missy Muzzillo at PascoFLStrides@cancer.org or call 813-949-0291. Visit www.makingstrideswalk.org.