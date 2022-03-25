Laila Broughton and her fiancé bought a house in Belleair a year ago, and she says they are glad they did.
"The people are very tight knit. Everyone knows each other. We are not from this area. We met everyone quickly. It feels like a community," said Broughton.
The former Michigan resident was exercising that day along Bayview Drive, which runs parallel to the linear Hallett Park.
"This neighborhood is perfect for going out for a walk. There's not a lot of cars," she said. "It's safe. If you have kids they can run around; you are not too worried about it."
Yet Belleair is close to the beaches, restaurants and other tourist destinations that are popular with tourists as well as the locals.
She also noted the real estate market was "crazy" when they bought their house last year. Real estate agents say the Belleair area is a hot market and a good place to buy property for several reasons.
A repeated theme among real estate specialists and others interviewed was the sense of community that Belleair and Belleair Bluffs embrace in many ways.
Martha Thorn, a real estate agent whose Thorn Collection is based under the umbrella of Coldwell Banker in Belleair Bluffs, said the top reason to live in Belleair is that it's "a small town community in a big town atmosphere."
"When I show Belleair everything about it is what's special to me. Our own police department, our rec center, where the children can go and be supervised," said Thorn, who also is a resident of Belleair.
Karen Hegemeier, a senior advisor for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said the Belleair market is coveted and offers a wide range of diversity in addition to having privacy.
"It has this prestigious image. It's a high-caliber area," she said. "The nice thing is just the sheer location of Belleair. It's so close to all of the activity in Clearwater Beach. The pier. All of the tourist attractions. And yet you can come back to Belleair. It's a quaint residential area," she said. "It's a wonderful area."
The area’s cachet is not lost on Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
“We have strategically positioned our new office located at 2933 West Bay Drive in Belleair because we recognize the high value of the Belleair market. We can now conveniently service sellers and buyers looking to purchase in Belleair and the surrounding areas,” said Hegemeier.
Debra McMillen, Belleair and Clearwater Beach manager broker for Coldwell Banker, said what's fabulous about the Belleair area is that it's "this wonderful enclave that is in the center of the best beaches you can find in the world."
"We have artists, we have the greatest business people who have lived here all their lives. It's a generational community. Yet people hear about it, and they want to live here. They want to be among these creative minds. People chose to be here. They love their neighbors," McMillen said.
Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson said since Belleair is a small town, government is very accessible and residents want to be involved in it, serving on government committees and with organizations such as the Belleair Community Foundation.
"All these boards are comprised of volunteer residents whose inputs are valued and heard," he said.
Residents are struck by the beauty of the town, too, Wilkinson said.
"It's a very unique town, especially architecture - the houses, streets. Our streets aren't just north, south, east and west," he said.
They are "half moon," he said, making them "unique and very pleasing."
According to information online, the population of Belleair in 2019 was 4,053 and Belleair Bluff's 2,094.
Businesses galore
In the heart of the Belleair area, many businesses are thriving in Belleair Bluffs, said Bonnie Trembulak, president of the Bluffs Business Association.
"One of the best reasons to buy property in Belleair in addition to the beautiful neighborhoods, the waterfront and access to the beaches, is you have a wonderful, quaint downtown Belleair Bluffs, which is full of locally owned businesses, many of which have been there for a long time," she said.
Besides restaurants, boutiques, clothing stores, nail salons, home decor shops, dry cleaners, fitness studios, wine shops, a convenience market, doctor and dentist offices are in walking distance of Belleair and Belleair Bluffs.
"Some of the best restaurants you will find anywhere, real estate offices, grocery stores and practically every brand of bank is represented," Trembulak said.
The association oversees the Belleair Bluffs Wine Walk, slated this year for Oct. 22. It draws about 1,000 patrons. About 70 businesses participate.
Thorn said she tells people when they move to the area that "it takes five minutes to run any errand you ever wanted to do."
Also popular for the locals and visitors are the Pelican Golf Club, which hosted the 2021 Pelican's Championship, and the Belleair Country Club, which has two courses. During the final round of the 2021 Pelican Women's Championship, the tournament announced a three-year extension with the LPGA Tour through 2025.
Parks in both Belleair Bluffs and Belleair get tender loving care. Improvements to the park at Belleair Bluffs City Hall continue through a $100,000 donation from Bluffs Plaza Shopping Center owner David Berolzheimer and a $50,000 grant.
Concerts, Christmas activities, and sporting events, such as the annual Belleair Sunset 5K & Fun Run in Belleair are also enjoyed by residents and visitors.
"You look at people in their seventies, their eighties, even their nineties, and they have active lives, and I really believe this community has a lot to do with it," McMillen said.
Trends: A strong market
Real estate prices in Belleair are rising weekly, Thorn said, and people are paying top dollar for houses that have been remodeled. The market is very strong.
"There is no inventory at all. So consequently, things that have been remodeled are selling for top dollar," said Thorn, who has more than 30 years of experience in real estate.
If buyers obtain property that is not remodeled and put money in it, they can sell it, she said.
But because construction is so slow and materials are so expensive, "the big trend right now is to buy something that is redone, that's already been remodeled," Thorn said.
"That's the biggest trend I'm seeing. Where you used to have people that were willing to buy the house, do the remodeling and live in it. Now we are seeing people pay top dollar for properties that have been remodeled because they don't have the time to do it, it's too expensive and they can't get the materials," Thorn said.
Hegemeier said it's definitely a seller's market. She's found that the Belleair and Belleair Bluffs residential area is one of the strongest markets for medium-priced homes in the entire Tampa Bay market.
"And it's a great market for long-term investors as well," she said.
Architectural styles vary, too. In Belleair, Hegemeier said, there is traditional, modern, Mediterranean, contemporary and other styles.
Values keep going up, McMillen said, "because you can see the creativity with the people who are designing it. The Pelican golf course went in. That was a plan. And when all these other things happened, it was a plan. And the people who have been business people all their lives and they bring that creativity and that plan to where they live."
Something for everybody
Christmas is Thorn's favorite time of year in Belleair. Residents take wrapped packages with their children and grandchildren’s names on them to the recreation center a couple of weeks before the holiday.
Then a fire truck comes with Santa on board and sirens ringing to houses to deliver the gifts.
"Santa gets out and hands the child a present. I don't think you will find that anywhere," Thorn said. "It's a very small town, but it has such great things to do for everybody in town."
Such as a walk in or by Hallett Park.
"We get bald eagles that come here quite often," Broughton said. "Keep your eyes open. You will see a lot of beautiful things."