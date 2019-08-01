2019 high school football schedules

Largo graduated quarterback Keon Gulley last year. Taking over under center will be his younger brother, Keylen. Coach Marcus Paschal got to see the rising senior in action this month during a spring game against Jesuit.

Assignments

Class 8A, District 7

Alonso, Steinbrenner, Palm Harbor University, Plant, Wharton

Class 7A, District 9

East Lake, Leto, Mitchell, Pinellas Park, Sickles, Sunlake

Class 6A, District 7

Clearwater, Countryside, Largo, Osceola, Seminole

Class 6A, District 8

Boca Ciega, Dixie Hollins, Northeast, St. Petersburg

Class 5A, District 12

Bayshore, Booker, Chamberlain, Gibbs, Jesuit, Robinson

Class 5A, District 11

Anclote, Gulf, River Ridge, Tarpon Springs, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills

Class 4A

American Heritage, Avon Park, Clewiston, Glades, Lake Placid, Lakewood, Lemon Bay, Somerset, Tampa Catholic, Tenoroc

Class 3A

Benjamin, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Verot, Bonita Springs, Calvary Christian, Cardinal Mooney, Cardinal Newman, CCC, John Carroll, Kings Academy, Oasis

Class 2A

Admiral Farragut, Cambridge Christian, Carrollwood, Indian Rocks Christian, Keswick Christian, Northside Christian, Seffner Christian, St. Pete Catholic, Zephyrhills Christian

Independents

Dunedin, Shorecrest Prep

Dunedin

7:30 p.m. Aug 23 — at Keswick Christian

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Osceola

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Tampa Bay Christian Academy

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Seminole

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Gulf

7:30 p.m. Oct 4 — at Northeast

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Cypress Creek

6 p.m. Oct. 18 — Citi Christian Academy

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Admiral Farragut

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Palm Harbor University

Shorecrest Prep

7 p.m. Aug 23 — at Northside Christian

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Marco Island Academy

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Bayshore Christian

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Canterbury 

7 p.m. Oct 4 — at Indian Rocks Christian

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Santa Fe Catholic

7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Ocala Christian

Class 2A

Admiral Farragut

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at St. Stephens 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Frostproof 

7 p.m. Sept. 5 — West Oaks

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Cambridge Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Carrollwood 

7 p.m. Sept. 26 — Victory Christian

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Hudson 

7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Tampa Bay Christian 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Dunedin 

7 p.m. Nov. 1 — Village Academy

Indian Rocks Christian

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Bradenton Christian 

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Southwest Florida Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Northside Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Keswick Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Out-of-Door 

7 p.m. Oct. 4 — Shorecrest Prep 

7 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Holy Trinity 

7 p.m. Oct. 25 — Seffner Christian 

Keswick Christian

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Dunedin 

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Cornerstone Charter 

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Seven Rivers Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 13 — Indian Rocks Christian 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Santa Fe Catholic 

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Marco Island Academy 

7 p.m. Oct. 4 — All Saints 

7 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Northside Christian 

7 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Tampa Bay Christian 

7 p.m. Nov. 1 — St. John Lutheran

Northside Christian

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Shorecrest Prep

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Carrollwood Day

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Indian Rocks Christian

7 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Foundation Academy

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Saint Stephen's Episcopal

7 p.m. Oct. 4 — Out-of-Door

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay Christian

7 p.m. Oct. 18 —  Keswick Christian

6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Southwest Florida Christian

7 p.m. Nov. 1 — St. Petersburg Catholic

St. Petersburg Catholic

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Carrollwood 

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Foundation Academy 

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — St. Stephens 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Clearwater Central Catholic

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Hudson 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at First Baptist 

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Lake Highland Prep 

7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Lakeland Christian 

7 p.m. Oct. 25 — St. John Neumann

Class 3A

Berkeley Prep

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Clearwater Central Catholic 

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Cardinal Mooney 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — IMG Academy 

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Tampa Catholic 

7 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Victory Christian 

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — Oasis 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Astronaut

Calvary Christian

6 p.m. Aug. 23 — Palm Glades Prep 

7:30 p.m. — Berkeley Prep 

7:30 p.m. — at Fort Meade 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — First Academy 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Cardinal Mooney 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Carrollwood 

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Victory Christian 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Hudson 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Trinity Catholic 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Oasis

Clearwater Central Catholic

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Berkeley Prep 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Tampa Catholic 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — St. Petersburg Catholic 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Sebring 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Clearwater 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Jesuit 

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Cardinal Mooney 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — NSU University School 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Booker

Class 4A

Lakewood

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — St. Petersburg 

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Pinellas Park 

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Gibbs 

7 p.m. Sept. 13— at Boca Ciega 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — Braden River 

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Madison County 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Sebring 

7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Osceola

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Largo 

7 p.m. Nov. 1 — Dunbar

Class 5A

Gibbs

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Northeast 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Robinson 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at St. Petersburg 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Chamberlain 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Jesuit 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Booker 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Pinellas Park

Tarpon Springs

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Northeast

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — River Ridge 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at East Lake 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Zephyrhills 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at St. Petersburg 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Gulf

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Anclote 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Wesley Chapel 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Dixie Hollins

Class 6A

Boca Ciega

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Gibbs 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Largo 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Tarpon Springs 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Seminole

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at St. Petersburg 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Northeast

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Clearwater

Clearwater

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Heritage 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at East Lake 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Jesuit 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Largo 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Clearwater Central Catholic 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Pinellas Park 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Seminole

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Osceola 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Boca Ciega

Countryside

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Southeast 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Land O Lakes 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Osceola 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Palm Harbor University

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Largo 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Clearwater 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Northeast 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Seminole 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — East Lake

Dixie Hollins

7 p.m. Aug. 16 — Tampa Bay Christian Academy

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Palm Harbor University 

7 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Tohopekaliga

7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Countryside 

7 p.m. Sept. 20 — Pasco 

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Northeast

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Seminole

7:30 p.m. Oct 11 — at St. Petersburg

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Lakewood Ranch

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Boca Ciega

7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 — at Tarpon Springs

Largo

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Braden River 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Pinellas Park 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Clearwater 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Palmetto 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Seminole

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Osceola

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Wiregrass Ranch

Northeast

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Tarpon Springs 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Seminole

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Osceola

7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Dunedin 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — St. Petersburg 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Weeki Wachee

Osceola

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Gulf 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Dunedin 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Out-of-Door 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Northeast

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Seminole 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Palm Harbor University 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Largo 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Clearwater

Seminole

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Palm Harbor University 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Northeast

7 p.m. Sept. 13 — Dunedin 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Osceola

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Largo 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Lakewood Ranch

St. Petersburg

7:30 p.m.  Aug. 23 – at Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Venice 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Wiregrass Ranch 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Gibbs 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Boca Ciega 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Tarpon Springs 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at South Sumter 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Northeast

Class 7A

East Lake

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Nature Coast 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Clearwater 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Palm Harbor University 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Sunlake 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Tarpon Springs 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Mitchell 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Sickles 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Leto 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Pinellas Park 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Countryside

Pinellas Park

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Palmetto 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Lakewood 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Largo 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Mitchell 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Leto 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Clearwater 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Sunlake 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Sickles 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at East Lake 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Gibbs

Class 8A

Palm Harbor University

7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Dixie Hollins 

7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Seminole

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — East Lake 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Wharton 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Countryside 

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Alonso 

7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Osceola

7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Plant

7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at George Steinbrenner 

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Dunedin

