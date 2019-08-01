2019 high school football schedules

Assignments
Class 8A, District 7
Alonso, Steinbrenner, Palm Harbor University, Plant, Wharton
Class 7A, District 9
East Lake, Leto, Mitchell, Pinellas Park, Sickles, Sunlake
Class 6A, District 7
Clearwater, Countryside, Largo, Osceola, Seminole
Class 6A, District 8
Boca Ciega, Dixie Hollins, Northeast, St. Petersburg
Class 5A, District 12
Bayshore, Booker, Chamberlain, Gibbs, Jesuit, Robinson
Class 5A, District 11
Anclote, Gulf, River Ridge, Tarpon Springs, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills
Class 4A
American Heritage, Avon Park, Clewiston, Glades, Lake Placid, Lakewood, Lemon Bay, Somerset, Tampa Catholic, Tenoroc
Class 3A
Benjamin, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Verot, Bonita Springs, Calvary Christian, Cardinal Mooney, Cardinal Newman, CCC, John Carroll, Kings Academy, Oasis
Class 2A
Admiral Farragut, Cambridge Christian, Carrollwood, Indian Rocks Christian, Keswick Christian, Northside Christian, Seffner Christian, St. Pete Catholic, Zephyrhills Christian
Independents
Dunedin, Shorecrest Prep
First regular-season playing date – Aug. 23 | Schedules subject to change.
Schedules
Independents
Dunedin
7:30 p.m. Aug 23 — at Keswick Christian
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Osceola
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Tampa Bay Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Seminole
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Gulf
7:30 p.m. Oct 4 — at Northeast
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Cypress Creek
6 p.m. Oct. 18 — Citi Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Admiral Farragut
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Palm Harbor University
Shorecrest Prep
7 p.m. Aug 23 — at Northside Christian
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Marco Island Academy
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Bayshore Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Canterbury
7 p.m. Oct 4 — at Indian Rocks Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Santa Fe Catholic
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Ocala Christian
Class 2A
Admiral Farragut
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at St. Stephens
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Frostproof
7 p.m. Sept. 5 — West Oaks
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Cambridge Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Carrollwood
7 p.m. Sept. 26 — Victory Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Hudson
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Tampa Bay Christian
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Dunedin
7 p.m. Nov. 1 — Village Academy
Indian Rocks Christian
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Bradenton Christian
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Southwest Florida Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Northside Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Keswick Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Out-of-Door
7 p.m. Oct. 4 — Shorecrest Prep
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Holy Trinity
7 p.m. Oct. 25 — Seffner Christian
Keswick Christian
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Dunedin
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Cornerstone Charter
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Seven Rivers Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 13 — Indian Rocks Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Santa Fe Catholic
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Marco Island Academy
7 p.m. Oct. 4 — All Saints
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Northside Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Tampa Bay Christian
7 p.m. Nov. 1 — St. John Lutheran
Northside Christian
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Shorecrest Prep
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Carrollwood Day
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Indian Rocks Christian
7 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Foundation Academy
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Saint Stephen's Episcopal
7 p.m. Oct. 4 — Out-of-Door
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Keswick Christian
6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Southwest Florida Christian
7 p.m. Nov. 1 — St. Petersburg Catholic
St. Petersburg Catholic
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Carrollwood
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Foundation Academy
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — St. Stephens
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Clearwater Central Catholic
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Hudson
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at First Baptist
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Lake Highland Prep
7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Lakeland Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 25 — St. John Neumann
Class 3A
Berkeley Prep
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Clearwater Central Catholic
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Cardinal Mooney
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — IMG Academy
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Tampa Catholic
7 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Victory Christian
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — Oasis
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Astronaut
Calvary Christian
6 p.m. Aug. 23 — Palm Glades Prep
7:30 p.m. — Berkeley Prep
7:30 p.m. — at Fort Meade
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — First Academy
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Cardinal Mooney
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Carrollwood
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Victory Christian
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Hudson
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Trinity Catholic
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Oasis
Clearwater Central Catholic
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Berkeley Prep
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Tampa Catholic
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — St. Petersburg Catholic
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Sebring
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Jesuit
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Cardinal Mooney
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — NSU University School
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Booker
Class 4A
Lakewood
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — St. Petersburg
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — Pinellas Park
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Gibbs
7 p.m. Sept. 13— at Boca Ciega
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — Braden River
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Madison County
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Sebring
7 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Osceola
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Largo
7 p.m. Nov. 1 — Dunbar
Class 5A
Gibbs
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Northeast
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Robinson
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Chamberlain
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Jesuit
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Booker
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Pinellas Park
Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Northeast
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — River Ridge
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at East Lake
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Zephyrhills
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Gulf
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Anclote
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Wesley Chapel
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Dixie Hollins
Class 6A
Boca Ciega
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Gibbs
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Largo
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Seminole
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Countryside
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Northeast
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Clearwater
Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — Heritage
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at East Lake
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Jesuit
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Largo
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Clearwater Central Catholic
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Pinellas Park
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Countryside
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Seminole
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Osceola
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Boca Ciega
Countryside
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Southeast
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Land O Lakes
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — at Osceola
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Palm Harbor University
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Largo
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Northeast
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Seminole
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — East Lake
Dixie Hollins
7 p.m. Aug. 16 — Tampa Bay Christian Academy
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — Palm Harbor University
7 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Tohopekaliga
7 p.m. Sept. 6 — Countryside
7 p.m. Sept. 20 — Pasco
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — Northeast
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Seminole
7:30 p.m. Oct 11 — at St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Lakewood Ranch
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 — at Tarpon Springs
Largo
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Braden River
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Pinellas Park
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Palmetto
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Countryside
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Seminole
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Osceola
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Wiregrass Ranch
Northeast
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Seminole
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Osceola
7 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Dunedin
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Countryside
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Weeki Wachee
Osceola
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Gulf
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Dunedin
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Out-of-Door
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Countryside
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Northeast
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Seminole
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Palm Harbor University
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Largo
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Clearwater
Seminole
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Palm Harbor University
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Northeast
7 p.m. Sept. 13 — Dunedin
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Osceola
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Largo
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Countryside
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Lakewood Ranch
St. Petersburg
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 – at Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Venice
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Wiregrass Ranch
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Gibbs
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at South Sumter
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at Northeast
Class 7A
East Lake
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Nature Coast
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Palm Harbor University
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Sunlake
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Tarpon Springs
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Mitchell
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Sickles
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — Leto
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — Pinellas Park
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Countryside
Pinellas Park
7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Palmetto
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Lakewood
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — Largo
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Mitchell
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Leto
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — Clearwater
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Sunlake
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at Sickles
7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 — at East Lake
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Gibbs
Class 8A
Palm Harbor University
7 p.m. Aug. 23 — at Dixie Hollins
7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 — Seminole
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 — East Lake
7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 — Wharton
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Countryside
7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — at Alonso
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Osceola
7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 — Plant
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 — at George Steinbrenner
7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — at Dunedin