The nation’s retailers are gearing up for a holiday shopping season like none other in history. All are expected to place an extra emphasis on safety this year due to COVID-19.
More shoppers are likely to buy online than ever before. And more will probably shop early to avoid having to go to crowded stores.
Social distancing will be important as will sanitation protocols. Consumers say they expect it and retailers say they will be stepping up to the plate with plans to keep their stores as safe as possible.
Black Friday may only be a glimmer of what it has been in recent years. Stores that had been opening on Thanksgiving Day are more likely to stay closed this year. Black Friday sales are expected to take place over several days instead of just one. Sales and promotions will begin early and continue well beyond Nov. 27.
Expect more cyber deals that Friday as Cyber Monday also will begin early and continue throughout the shopping season. Sign up for email offers at your favorite stores and watch for promo codes to get discounts and free shipping.
The National Retail Federation recently released its annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics about consumers’ holiday shopping plans. Those surveyed say they plan to spend about $997 on gifts, holiday items, such as decorations and food, as well as other “non-gift” purchases for themselves and family members.
The projected amount is about $50 less than 2019 with the biggest decrease in non-gift purchases. Consumers plan to spend about the same as last year on gifts and slightly more on holiday decorations.
“Consumers have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability throughout these extraordinary times,” said NRF President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay. “Looking ahead to the holiday season, retailers will ensure that their stores are safe for both customers and employees as we all prepare to celebrate family and friends during this special time of the year.”
Fewer are planning to travel this year, and 53% of those canceling holiday trips say they will likely spend more on holiday items because they won’t be spending money on a trip.
More are planning to start shopping early this year and others say they would be willing to start even sooner if retailers entice them through early holiday deals.
“Consumers are taking advantage of a variety of offerings from retailers this holiday season including earlier sales promotions and shipping options,” said Phil Rist, a vice president at Prosper. “Consumers are focusing on making the holidays special for others but are playing it by ear when it comes to those 'extra' items they might get for themselves.”
Since the pandemic began, more people have been shopping online. They are using delivery service or curbside pickup to avoid spending time around people outside their households. That trend continues with holiday shoppers.
NRF’s survey revealed that 60% of consumers will purchase holiday items online this year. Most, 91% of those surveyed, say they will look for offers with free shipping. Another 44% say they plan to buy online and pick up in store or curbside. About 16% plan to use same-day delivery service.
About 45% plan to shop at a department store, 45% will buy at discount stores and 42% are likely to make purchases at a grocery store or supermarket.
NRF has yet to complete its annual forecast, as experts continue to wait for more financial indicators to arrive. However, several other forecasters say that online sales will be the bright spot this year with in-store sales likely to decline.
With so many expected to shop online and use delivery services, experts again point to the importance of shopping early to make sure their holiday purchases arrive on time.
For shipping deadlines from the United States Postal Service, visit https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm. For United Parcel Service, visit https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/media/en_US/US_Holiday_Operations_Schedule.pdf. For FedEx, visit https://www.fedex.com/en-us/holiday/last-days-to-ship.html.
Remember, the sooner you ship, the cheaper it will be and the greater the likelihood that your gift will arrive on time.