For nearly 75 years, the Florida Suncoast Chorus, a chapter of the national Barbershop Harmony Society, has preserved and promoted barbershop music throughout Pinellas County.
“The name has changed a bit over the years, but our mission goes back to 1946,” said Michael Smith, chapter president.
FSC performs throughout Pinellas County and boasts a repertoire with “a pretty broad range,” he said. “Everything from old-time American classics, to folk tunes, gospel music. We do a lot of songs from musicals, and pop songs from the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s. We even sing doo-wop-type songs from the ’50s – Those are really a scream. They’re a huge amount of fun to sing. Then we have a few country songs and contemporary music, the kinds of music that you don’t think of as being barbershop-style music.”
The group meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Rd. All are welcome to join them, Smith said. “We encourage everyone and anyone who is interested, men or women, young, old to come by.”
It was only until recently that the FSC was open to men only, he added. They began allowing women to join the chorus in the fall of 2018. The BHS began allowing women Jan. 1, 2019.
“Originally, barbershop singing was a male activity. Now it’s a mixed chorus. We were one step ahead of the society as a whole,” he said.
Currently, there are only three women in the chorus.
“It’s been a slow process, but we’d love for more women to join us,” Smith said.
After women joined the group, in 2019, the FSC were named the mixed chorus champions at the Florida state championships for barbershop singing.
The group has 39 members total – 25 of them active on a regular basis. Some members are snowbirds from Pennsylvania, New York, Canada and other northern areas who perform with the chorus when they’re in Pinellas County for the winter.
“We’re always looking for more members. We’re interested in people who are wanting to keep getting better with singing and take it pretty seriously. Come to rehearsals and sit in with us,” Smith said. “You don’t have to be a professional singer to sing with us, but you have to be able to carry a tune.”
The chorus’ members come from all experiences and backgrounds, he added.
“That makes it a really interesting group to be a part of. Our people come from every conceivable background – they’re still working, or retire, white collar, blue collar, ex-military,” he said. “We’re all very different kinds of people with every different backgrounds who come together to make beautiful music.”
For more information and a list of upcoming performances, visit floridasuncoastchorus.com.