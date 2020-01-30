With the SAT college entrance exam coming in just a few months, if you are the parent of a high school junior, you may be asking yourself: are George or Martha ready for that all-important test? In fact, you may be asking that question even if those aren’t your children’s names.
Fear not, parents! With a little practice, your darlings can pump up those scores, and for free.
Of the two college-readiness exams utilized by admissions officials — the SAT and the ACT — Pinellas County Schools administers the SAT. Originally called the Scholastic Achievement Test when created in 1926 by the College Board, it’s a three-hour test covering four subject areas: reading, writing, language and math. An optional essay takes another 50 minutes. A student’s score on the test can influence their success in getting into the school of their choice, so a student — or parent — might naturally feel stress in the runup to the test.
Luckily, Pinellas County Schools offer a number of free resources to help students prep for the SAT. Go to the district’s website, PCSB.org, and search for “SAT Testing and Preparation.” There, you will find a list of clickable links to a number of resources, including:
• SAT Question of the Day
• SAT practice options from the College Board
• SAT practice on Khan Academy
• Tips for success on the SAT
• Free test prep and college planning resources
Judith Vigue is director of advanced studies and academic excellence for Pinellas County Schools. She is in charge of coordinating all of the test sites on the day it is administered, this year on Wednesday, March 25. All 11th-graders will sit for the test; some seniors will opt to sit for the test, Vigue said, to achieve their required test scores for graduation.
The differences between the ACT and the SAT rest in the number of questions within a category and the time given to answer them:
SAT
Writing, Language: 44 questions, 35 minutes
Math: 58 questions, 80 minutes
Reading: 52 questions, 65 minutes
Science: (not available)
Essay (optional):50 minutes
ACT
English: 75 questions, 45 minutes
Math: 60 questions, 60 minutes
Reading: 40 questions, 35 minutes
Science: 40 questions, 35 minutes
Essay: 40 minutes
The tests are also scored differently. Each section of the ACT is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, and then averaged to create a “composite” score. The SAT gives a combined score between 200 and 800 in reading and writing and a math score between 200 and 800. Those two scores are then added together for a total between 400 to 1600.
ACT, the younger of the two competing tests at only 60 years, says its research “shows that students who meet the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks are more likely to persist in college and earn a degree than those who don’t.” The “minimum” scores indicate the prospective first-year student will have “about a 75 percent chance of earning a grade of C or higher and a 50 percent chance of earning a B or higher in a typical credit-bearing first-year college course in that subject area.”
While the school board administers the SAT in Pinellas high schools, most colleges also accept the ACT. So, which should you take?
The California-based education technology firm Chegg says to ask yourself: Are you a tortoise or a hare?
The SAT gives you more time, but the ACT gives you more questions, it notes on its website.
“The ACT is good for hares. Hares are fast. They don’t do anything super fancy, but whatever they do, they do it quickly. On the ACT, this sort of quickness is a must. Very few ACT questions are super difficult, but it’s hard for many students to finish all the questions on the test in time.”
On the other hand, “If you tend to be the last person in class to finish a test, but taking your sweet time helps you do really well on those tests, then you might be a tortoise. And the SAT is great for tortoises. SAT questions tend to be slightly trickier in some sections … but the slow and steady wisdom of a tortoise triumphs where a rushing hare might make careless mistakes.”
The College Board, noting that colleges accept both tests, contends “the SAT is a better indicator of skills you’ll actually need to succeed in college and your career.”
Pinellas County students have the option to take the ACT, Vigue said in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Eleventh and 12th grade students enrolled in our school system who have not earned the necessary test scores for graduation are provided the opportunity to take the ACT on a school day, two times per year.”
“What ultimately matters,” says Chegg.com, “is not which test you take but how highly you score, which is all about the percentile. The test that will make your application look better is the test on which your score is in a higher percentile nationally. For example, a 30 on the ACT is better than a 1400 on the SAT because a 30 puts you in the 95th percentile of ACT takers, whereas a 1400 puts you in the 92nd percentile of SAT takers.”
If your student tries all the free test prep, and still doesn’t glow with confidence, a number of pay-to-play test sites can be found online. A quick browser check of what’s offered found a spectrum of fees ranging from under $100 to several hundred, with the prices predicated on how intense the academic workout needs to be.