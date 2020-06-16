During a pandemic, the need for health care is paramount. But what happens when patients are urged to shelter in place and refrain from additional exposure to a disease?
Pinellas County residents and health care professionals have been faced with finding a solution to this problem as COVID-19 continues to spread across communities.
The answer? Telehealth.
Sometimes referred to as “telemedicine,” telehealth enables patients to speak with their physicians via phone, tablet or conferencing apps such as Zoom. This can help patients and their physicians reduce their risk for exposure to viruses such as COVID-19, but also other conditions that can weaken their immune systems and, as a result, make them more vulnerable to illness.
Dr. Jeffery Grove, DO, with Suncoast Family Medical Associates in Seminole, said the utilization of telehealth services has kept his patients and staff safer during the outbreak.
“In our case, here we are in the Suncoast part of Florida, and we have an older population,” Grove said, adding that the majority of his patients are 65 years old and older. “Most of our patients are vulnerable to this virus.
“We want them sheltered in place,” he continued. “If they get it (coronavirus), it’s a really big deal.”
Grove said integrating a telehealth option into the practice was just common sense.
“We’ve embraced it (telehealth),” he said. “It keeps us safe, but most importantly, it keeps our patients safe.”
And all it takes is a smartphone and a simple app, Grove said.
Grove said patients schedule an appointment as they normally would. But instead of coming into the office, patients will receive a text message to their smartphone. The text will include a link that will take patients directly into a conference with medical personnel.
“It’s HIPPA-compliant, private and easy to use,” Grove said. “I can see if their feet are swollen, if they have a rash. I can monitor their breathing.
“Most of the time, that’s good enough,” he continued.
The practice is open for in-person appointments, Grove said, but additional protocols have been put into place to limit exposure for patients. Patients are asked to remain in their cars until a nurse is able to come take their temperatures. If there is no fever present, the patient can go right in, with a minimal — if any — wait time.
Should a patient have a fever, they will be escorted to a different entrance, where they will be tested for COVID-19 and sent home to await the results.
It’s been a few weeks since telehealth debuted at Suncoast Family Medical, but Grove said it’s worked out well for staff and patients.
“So far, everyone has been able to use it,” he said. “You don’t have to be tech savvy. As long as you can read a text, you can participate.”