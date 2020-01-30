Florida’s free voluntary prekindergarten (VPK) program establishes a strong educational foundation for your child. Exposing your child to structured learning at an early age better prepares them for more formal learning by the time they reach kindergarten and elementary school.
The state’s VPK launched after Florida voters passed a 2002 constitutional amendment approving the program. According to “The Effects of Florida’s Voluntary Pre-K Program,” a 2014 study published by the University of Virginia’s EdPolicyWorks, Florida’s VPK program served nearly half of the 4-year-olds in the state in its first year of existence.
Today, “Florida is a national leader in prekindergarten access,” according to the state’s Office of Early Learning. Nearly 80 percent of the state’s 4-year-olds was enrolled in VPK in the 2016-2017 school year, and the program is offered by approximately 6,200 private, public and charter schools and childcare centers throughout Florida.
According to the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County website, the state’s VPK program “helps to ensure that all children are intellectually, emotionally, physically and socially ready to enter school and read to learn, fully recognizing the crucial role of parents as their child’s first teacher.” The program emphasizes reading, writing and social skills.
This state-funded program is available at no cost to children who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1 of the school year in which they are enrolling. Families will find that VPK classrooms can be found at many elementary schools throughout Pinellas County.
VPK will be offered at the following Pinellas County public schools for the 2020-2021 school year:
• Anona Elementary
• Azalea Elementary
• Bardmoor Elementary
• Bauder Elementary
• Bay Point Elementary
• Bear Creek Elementary
• Belcher Elementary
• Belleair Elementary
• Blanton Elementary
• Brooker Creek Elementary
• Campbell Park Elementary
• Cross Bayou Elementary
• Curlew Creek Elementary
• Cypress Woods Elementary
• Dunedin Elementary
• Eisenhower Elementary
• Fairmount Park Elementary
• Forest Lakes Elementary
• Frontier Elementary
• Fuguitt Elementary
• Garrison-Jones Elementary
• Gulfport Elementary
• Highland Lakes Elementary
• High Point Elementary
• Jamerson Elementary
• Kings Highway Elementary
• Lake St. George Elementary
• Lakeview Fundamental
• Lakewood Elementary
• Lealman Elementary
• Little Cougars @ Countryside High
• Little Packers @ Largo High
• Lynch Elementary
• Maximo Elementary
• McMullen Booth Elementary
• Melrose Elementary
• Mildred Helms Elementary
• Mt. Vernon Elementary
• New Heights Elementary
• Northwest Elementary
• Oakhurst Elementary
• Oldsmar Elementary
• Orange Grove Elementary
• Ozona Elementary
• Perkins Elementary
• Pinellas Central Elementary
• Pinellas Park Elementary
• Plumb Elementary
• Ponce de Leon Elementary
• Rawlings Elementary
• Ridgecrest Elementary
• Safety Harbor Elementary
• San Jose Elementary
• Sanderlin PK-8
• Sawgrass Lake Elementary
• Seminole Elementary
• 74th Street Elementary
• Sexton Elementary
• Shore Acres Elementary
• Skycrest Elementary
• Skyview Elementary
• Southern Oak Elementary
• Starkey Elementary
• Sunset Hills Elementary
• Sutherland Elementary
• Tarpon Springs Elementary
• Walsingham Elementary
• Westgate Elementary
• Woodlawn Elementary
When registering your child for VPK, the first thing you should do is obtain your certificate of eligibility from the Early Learning Coalition. These vouchers are available at elcpinellas.net/register-for-vpk starting this month. The standard processing time for these vouchers is 10 business days.
Once the voucher is granted, families must submit it to their VPK provider.
Those opting to attend VPK through Pinellas County Schools then need to visit any district school to set up a user ID and password. A government-issued ID is required for this.
Once set up with a user ID for the school district, parents may apply online for a VPK seat between Jan. 20-31. During this window, parents may apply for up to three schools at reservation.pcsb.org.
Starting Feb. 24, parents should check to see if their application was selected, and they must either accept or decline their invitation at this point. After this, they may enroll at their assigned school between March 23 and April 3.
Additional information about VPK at Pinellas County Schools can be found at www.pcsb.org/Page/11922.
Those interested in sending their child to a VPK program at a private school or childcare center should contact the Office of Early Learning, which can provide a list of participating schools. More information can be found at www.floridaearlylearning.com/vpk. Families may all call 866-357-3239.
More information is also available through the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County at elcpinellas.net.