Donna Giroir spent five months in 2022 as a volunteer on a hospital ship in the Canary Islands, routinely working nine- to 10-hour shifts for three consecutive days.
The retired system analyst for the Veterans Administration has always had “a giving heart,” a close friend of hers said.
Apparently so. Giroir, a Seminole resident, is hoping to do another stint through Mercy Ships, which strives to provide surgeries and strengthen health care infrastructure in the nations it serves.
She was motivated to get involved with the charity when she saw a posting on social media about the Mercy Ships. Thinking about her plans for retirement, Giroir did a lot of research on the ships and thought it would be something she would like to do. She sent the organization a resume.
Having traveled and lived out of the country, she wasn’t afraid of being overseas but was nervous about her charity interview.
“Once I had been accepted, I was really excited. There is always an apprehension. Gosh, I’m not going to know anybody on the ship,” she said.
One of her shipmates had put together a group from the United States that welcomed her.
“She kind of adopted me,” Giroir said.
As a receptionist who certified in crisis and crowd management, her duties included being responsible for mustering the crew during fire and other emergencies.
Also certified in security awareness, Giroir manned the fire water mist panels that indicated the source of any fires or heat in the ship and notified the appropriate personnel.
Other work included helping embark and disembark crew members and visitors to the ship. She checked passports and provided security instructions in case of emergencies.
“We were just a sort of jacks of all trade,” she said.
The Global Mercy Ship, on which she served, has space for 950 persons in port, including 641 crew members.
Surgeries for cleft palates, facial tumors and numerous other conditions are provided to patients because they don’t get adequate health care services where they live, Giroir said.
Asked about why she volunteers to serve on a hospital ship and for other causes, Giroir said it’s easy to donate food and money, which are important, but that “allows us to remain apart from the people we are helping.”
“We don’t have to get our hands dirty. We don’t have to see their humanity. It’s easy to make judgments against people when we have no idea the circumstances of their lives or what brought them to the place they now find themselves. We don’t see them as actual living breathing human beings who have the same hopes and dreams that we do,” she said.
Loving to read, Giroir said a library on board the ship kept her busy during any spare time. She also did a lot of “journaling and self-reflection.” She also had time for sightseeing and hiking, such as on Tenerife, an island in the Canary Islands that she said has breathtaking coastlines and a lot of trails.
“There is an active volcano — El Teide — with beautiful rock fields, an abandoned leper colony, beautiful clear blue water,” she said.
She recalled visiting the city of Santa Cruz, saying the only problem was having to stay there all day. But public transportation was fantastic, she said.
“The buses really run like clockwork,” she said. “And taxi services were really good.”
Mercy Ships have crew fees and volunteers have to pay for their own airline tickets. Giroir had to get vaccinations to prevent her from getting diseases such as yellow fever, hepatitis, polio and malaria.
“I had to basically get revaccinated. I had to do it all in a two-month period,” she said.
Making friends also was one of the benefits of her staying on the ship, such as one who lives in Kissimmee she keeps in touch with.
In November they are going to hike the El Camino de Santiago, famous for being a pilgrimage of medieval origin.
The mother of two adult children, Giroir probably spoke to her family and friends more when she was on the ship then when she was at home.
“Which I thought was kind of odd. I think I made more of an effort to stay in contact with people. Because that really is your lifeline — your family your friends,” she said.
She’s back in the charity’s “talent pool” in her efforts to be accepted for another stint on a Mercy ship in the start of the next year after she takes a trip out west with her 98-year-old father, who lives in New Orleans and has been married for about 65 years.
“I promised him I would do that. That’s really important to me,” she said.
Had she not committed to taking the trip with her father and doing activities with him, she would have stayed on the Mercy ship longer, she said.
Knowing that she was helping people or at least getting a ship ready to help people was the most satisfying aspect of her Mercy Ships experience.
“Also, I love to travel,” Giroir said. “So, I think when you get to do kind of everything you loved doing all at the same time, it’s just a unique and special.”
Her Largo friend for 20 years, Becky Gaines, said Giroir has sponsored community events through her church and helped family friends with projects. Her volunteer work on the Global Mercy Ship, Gaines said, is one the of the ways Giroir lives her faith.
“I am both humbled and inspired by her example,” Gaines said.
Besides doing volunteer work for her church, Giroir also has done work for Habitat for Humanity, painting houses, among her other activities to help others.
Giroir considers herself lucky as she looks back at the opportunities she’s had in her life, such as being on the Mercy Ship.
“Volunteering changes you as a person. It gives you compassion and empathy, things that in my opinion are seriously lacking in our society today,” she said.