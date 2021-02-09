If you have an active lifestyle, Florida is a great place to be. Our sunny weather coupled with all the chances for swimming, hiking, bicycling or (fill in the blanks with your favorite sport) create a myriad of opportunities to explore the “Florida lifestyle.”
For some of us, those opportunities are often constrained by limitations to our physical movements from creaking bones or stiffness in our joints — arthritis.
Arthritis is not simply that thing our grandparents had. While it occurs more frequently in older people, all sexes, races and ages can suffer from it. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children have some sort of arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation says. With more than 100 forms of the medical condition, it is the leading cause of disability in America.
So, you’ve got soreness in your joints, but you’re not ready to be sidelines from your physical exercise? Keep thinking that way.
“It is critical to continue being active and trying to do some sort of exercise,” says Joe Zucco, a physical therapist with 18 ½ years of experience affiliated with Select Physical Therapy. “The complicated thing is depending on how much arthritis you have, or how much pain it causes, that can force you to modify the way you exercise.”
The type of exercise appropriate for you depends on what type of arthritis and what part of the body is affected. For instance, someone with arthritis in their fingers and hands wants to avoid putting direct pressure on their hands, doing anything that requires them to squeeze their hand or to put their hands on the floor, Zucco says. Something like a pushup on the floor would aggravate the condition. An option would be do pushups against a wall or a tabletop. Remember to match the number of pushing motions to an equal amount of pulls.
The type of exercise depends on the form of arthritis, and can encompass a range of activities, according to medical organizations:
• Stretching. Involves slowly and gently moving the joints and can help flexibility, reduce stiffness, and increase range of motion.
• Walking. A low-impact exercise that can help with aerobic conditioning, heart and joint health, and even mood.
• Tai chi, yoga and other exercises that involve flowing movements.
• Pilates. Another low-impact activity, it stabilizes joints and strength muscles.
• Water exercises. These help relieve the effects of body weight, consequently the joints are not heavily impacted. Can also reduce joint stress and stiffness.
• Cycling. Gets joints moving, improves cardiovascular fitness, reduces stiffness and builds range of motion and leg strength.
• Strength training.
Whichever exercise you choose, start with small increments, Zucco says. Rather than the customary 20- or 30-minute workout, do intervals of two to three minutes and take frequent breaks. Gradually increase the intervals as you determine what your body can tolerate.
If you’re struggling with your exercises, Zucco cautions, seek advice from your physicians, therapist or trainer.