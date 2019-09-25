Even for those with health insurance, cancer treatment can create a financial hardship. Luckily, there’s help available. There are numerous national and local organizations dedicated to offering financial assistance for cancer treatments.
The Breast Cancer Assistance Fund is a national nonprofit based in Daytona Beach. The group is dedicated to providing financial assistance to women with breast cancer.
“We’re a small organization, but we try to help everybody we can,” said Paul DeBonis, the organization’s president. “We provide financial assistance depending on what they need and what kind of funds we have available. We pay lots of rents, utility bills, car insurance. We give them gift cards to buy gas back and forth for treatment or for groceries. We’re a very small organization but we try to help everybody we can.”
Many women find themselves burdened by medical bills or unable to work due to treatment, he added. “The women we help are thankful for whatever we can do for them. It’s easy for them to get behind on bills if they can’t work. We really help those who don’t have anywhere else to turn.”
The group helped around 130 women throughout the country last year, DeBonis said. The organization, which works closely with cancer hospitals, only helps with living expenses, not medical bills.
The nonprofit helps a lot of single mothers, he said. So, the group also often supports the children of these women undergoing cancer treatment. It does this in a number of ways, he said, from providing personal hygiene items for both the woman and her family to helping mothers afford gifts for their kids during the holiday season.
To apply for financial assistance, women need to be assigned a social worker at the hospital or medical facility where they are being treated. That social worker will help them out with the application and the information submitted, DeBonis said.
For more information, visit www.breastcanceraf.org.
Pinellas County-based Women with Purpose, a nonprofit organization, helps families throughout the Tampa Bay area that are affected by cancer and experiencing financial difficulties.
The organization was founded by Jane Morse Swett, who, for a period, worked at an oncology clinic and saw firsthand the financial hardship faced by those undergoing cancer treatment.
“You may have insurance, but it doesn’t begin to cover the anxiety of the possibility of losing your job, let alone the amount of times you need to go to the doctor’s office for chemo or radiation, the number of time have your blood checked,” Swett said in an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers last year. “All those copays add up. Nobody’s seeing you for free.”
Women with Purpose offers families nonmedical financial assistance by helping them pay a variety of bills — rents, mortgages, utilities, car insurance and repairs. They can also offer gift cards for gas and groceries.
For more information, visit womenwithpurposefl.org.
The L.Y.N. Fund — which stands for Love Your Neighbor — provides short-term financial assistance to women with cancer in Pinellas and Pasco counties. Assistance is offered to both those in active treatment and recovery.
According to the nonprofit’s mission statement, “Many patients are out of work for six months or more. Helping these patients provides a sense of financial stability instead of worry, stress and anxiety, which can significantly hinder one’s healing process. Our goal is to assist patients in need to focus on healing and recovering, not on financial stresses of everyday living expenses.”
L.Y.N. offers assistance for basic living for up to three consecutive months. For more information, visit thelynfund.org.
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, based in Sarasota, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing non-medical financial assistance to Florida residents undergoing cancer treatment. The organization helps pay overdue rent mortgage and utility bills for those fighting cancer, allowing them to focus more on their health than their finances. Since its start, the foundation has awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to cancer patients.
To be eligible for assistance from the foundation, individuals must be currently undergoing cancer treatment or within 90 days of their final treatment date, be a Florida resident, have an annual household income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and have less than $5,000 in total household liquid assets.
For information on applying for assistance, visit foundation.flcancer.com.