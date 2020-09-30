Better to be safe than sorry.
Women who have signs or symptoms of breast cancer that worry them should see a doctor.
That might be speaking the obvious, but it’s not always case.
Add the coronavirus and its ramifications on medical care to the equation, and some women may ignore concerns about the importance of early detection.
Susan Brown, director of education and patient support for Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit entity that addresses breast cancer on numerous fronts, said that many facilities and organizations during the onset of pandemic had suggested that people who had regularly scheduled screenings should wait until circumstances made it safe for them to undergo such procedures.
Now there is the added concern that women will continue to not go in for screenings even though facilities have made many accommodations to provide a safe environment to have mammograms. So the foundation is encouraging women to go in for mammograms.
“Because we are concerned that some women will just skip it all together this year,” Brown said, “and ultimately some will be diagnosed with breast cancer and wonder whether they would have been able to find the cancer at an earlier stage had they gone in for their normal earlier screening or gone in now when it’s safe to go in.”
People have different symptoms of breast cancer. Some may not have any signs or symptoms.
According to the foundation and other sources, the most common signs of breast cancer are:
• A change in the look or feel of the breast
• A change in the look or feel of the nipple
• Nipple discharge
It’s common for someone to have a breast that’s slightly larger than the other.
“What I’m talking about here is a change in the shape and size of the breast,” Brown said.
Many women find their breasts feel lumpy. Breast tissue has a bumpy texture. Some women have more lumpiness in their breasts than others. In most cases, this lumpiness is no cause to worry, the foundation says.
If the lumpiness can be felt throughout the breast and feels like the other breast, then it’s likely normal breast tissue. Lumps that feel harder or different from the rest of the breast (or the other breast) or that feel like a change should be checked. This type of lump may be a sign of breast cancer or a benign breast condition (such as a cyst or fibroadenoma), the foundation says. For more information visit https://ww5.komen.org/.
The 1-877 Go Komen Helpline offers information from specialists about beast health and cancer. Email helpline@komen.org.
Information on the warning signs of breast cancer is at the forefront of women’s health issues, said Towana Reddick, a spokeswoman for the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
“It is extremely important for women to get screened for breast cancer to identify changes in the breast and to detect cancer early and get into treatment which improves health outcome and saves lives,” Reddick said.
Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among American women, she said.
Along those lines, the goals of an early detection program are to reduce the incidence of breast and cervical cancer through screening and to reduce morbidity and mortality.
The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides free breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured women in Florida aged 50-64 and who are at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, funds the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
The program covers breast and cervical cancer screening exams, clinical breast exams, mammograms, and Pap tests to approximately 5 percent of the at-need population as funding allows.
Information on qualifying is available at county health departments. In Pinellas call 727-524-4410 or email Info.PineCHD52@flhealth.gov.