The gift of giving: Pinellas food pantries seeing substantial increase in hungry families

DUNEDIN — This year, area food pantries are reporting a 40 to 50 percent increase in the number of families and individuals who are finding themselves down on their luck and hungry. But the good news is there are many more ways for businesses, organizations, church groups and individuals to help feed the less fortunate.
Thanks to the internet, people don’t even have to leave their house to donate to local food pantries such as Dunedin Cares, FEAST Food Pantry Northern Pinellas and The Shepherd Center in Tarpon Springs.
The Dunedin Cares food pantry, at 1630 Pinehurst Road, is feeding 50 percent more families, many as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, its president, Joe Mackin, told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
With the coming of the holidays, Dunedin Cares is preparing to feed thousands of individuals, children and families who can’t afford to make ends meet for various reasons.
This year the financial effects from COVID-19 created a new group of hungry clients, making the need for donations of food even greater. Mackin said COVID-19 has affected more than people’s health — it has impacted their lifestyle and finances. Many new clients who lost their jobs, have become ill, are forced to work less hours or who can’t work, are coming to the food pantry.
“Food pantries across the area are experiencing a 40 to 50 percent increase in people who are hungry,” he said.
All year long Dunedin Cares food pantry is called upon to help for various reasons, Mackin said — senior citizens who can’t afford to make ends meet with social security and medical bills, families with children where the breadwinner has lost a job or has been downsized, newly out-of-work single parents, individuals with high medical bills who have to decide whether to buy food or medicine, grandparents who are taking care of young children, military veterans, the unemployed, homeless and newly homeless.
Mackin said he “doesn’t worry about having empty shelves, because he has faith that food will be provided.
The good news is the community has reached out to help. Dunedin Cares food pantry is maintained by food and financial donations from churches, schools, civic organizations, homeowners associations, area grocers, restaurants, businesses, the city, food drives, and many individuals who donate and volunteer.
This time of year, Publix usually steps up to provide turkeys and food for the pantry at holiday time, Mackin said. And for the eighth year in a row, Nature’s Food Patch Market & Cafés in Clearwater and downtown Dunedin are collecting foods to donate to families in need through Dec. 31.
According to Nature's Food Patch Marketing Director Cheryl Rosselle, "The COVID-19 pandemic created a higher demand for food for these local organizations than ever before. With the rise in unemployment coupled with a nationwide supply issue, there appears to be a greater need in general. According to the Homeless Empowerment Program, there was a 47% increase in homeless veterans in Tampa Bay alone."
Nature’s Food Patch customers can purchase a pre-packaged $10 bag of natural and healthy food. Nature’s Food Patch will donate it directly to the corresponding charity. All donations from their Clearwater store will go to the Homeless Empowerment Program and all donations from their Dunedin location will go to Dunedin Cares food pantry.
Last year, Nature’s Food Patch and its customers collected over $16,000 worth of food for the two charities. Customers may also choose the option of donating the bag while shopping for their groceries on Patch Pickup.
For those who want to give the gift of giving to families and individuals in need, many non-perishable food items are needed to keep Dunedin Cares food pantry shelves stocked year-round.
Food donations can be dropped off at Dunedin Cares, 1630 Pinehurst Road in Dunedin, every morning except Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Food distribution takes place at the Dunedin Cares pantry on Mondays, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The city of Dunedin’s website notes that “this year, the need is as great as ever. The City of Dunedin is hosting a food drive to help out Dunedin Cares.” Non-perishable food items or household goods can be dropped off at one of several city locations: the Hale Senior Center, Dunedin Library, City Hall, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center (in front of the HR office), Dunedin Community Center, or at the Community Development office, 1415 Pinehurst Road. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In northern Pinellas, the FEAST Food Pantry, 2255 Nebraska Ave. in Palm Harbor, has been serving areas of Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Crystal Beach, Ozona, Oldsmar, and Dunedin since 1989.
“The FEAST Food Pantry provides food and personal care items to residents in north Pinellas County. We distribute bags of shelf-stable food based on family size which typically equates to a 3- to 4-day supply of food,” FEAST organizers said. “We also provide perishable food staples such as meat, milk and fresh produce to our clients which helps them to create a balanced diet for their families. Additionally, our clients receive personal care items such as toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste and other hygiene products not permitted for purchase under SNAP.”
Those living in FEAST’s service area may receive food twice a month with an I.D. Hours for food pick-up are Monday evenings 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
“We receive support from many local churches, civic groups, businesses and community members. Through their generosity, we are able to supply food and personal care items to food insecure families in our community,” the group said.
People can bring donations of food to the FEAST Food Pantry itself; they can also donate on the group’s website at feastfoodpantry.com through PayPal or with a credit or debit card. Monetary donations help the group purchase needed food items they may run out of.
In Tarpon Springs, the Shepherd Center Food Pantry provides food to approximately 8,000 adults and children every month and it is growing, officials said. The Shepherd Center Food Pantry serves hungry families and low-income clients living in north Pinellas and southern Pasco counties.
Donations of food can be dropped off at 304 S. Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This year people don’t have to leave their house to help those in need. Amazon shoppers can support Dunedin Cares and the Shepherd Center through Amazon Smile Charity Lists.
This year, it’s even more convenient for people to donate grocery items without venturing out through the use of Instacart. Benefactors can shop from home and donate food through Publix or Winn Dixie.
In addition, Publix and Winn Dixie are supplying food banks served by Feeding America, which collectively serves food banks in 46 Florida counties.
Publix is matching dollar contributions with an equivalent value of fresh produce.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning to Feeding America member food banks for help, many of them for the first time,” said Feeding America chief executive Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are incredibly grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for finding new, innovative ways to help serve our neighbors and for their long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger.”
Winn-Dixie also supports Feeding America food banks. “Fighting hunger is a cause we care passionately about, which is why we are proud of the longstanding relationship we have with our official Charity Partner, Feeding America. To date, through the Store Donation Program, more than 14 million pounds of food has been collected from stores and donated to local food banks,” the grocer reported.