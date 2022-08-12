Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching

The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates.
But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin.
“People are a little more on the sidelines right now — I think that’s a mistake,” she said. “I wouldn’t wait, I’d jump right in.”
Dunedin, Safety Harbor and Palm Harbor are seeing the highest percentage of sales in North Pinellas County, according to Gawel.
“Those are the three hottest areas right now,” she said.
St. Petersburg and the beaches continue to attract buyers in other parts of the county.
Gawel said she was seeing 10 to 15 offers on houses within days or hours of being listed last year. But while there is still more than one offer on many houses, things are slowing a bit.
“I’m not seeing the crazy multiple offers there were a year ago,” she said.
One of the more popular features people are looking for in a home right now is a swimming pool because, like everything else, the cost of installing a pool has skyrocketed over the past two years.
Gawel said that a new pool installation that would have cost $40,000 a few years ago can now cost over $100,000.
Another trend in coastal housing is an interest in homes with a “flex space” that can be used for working from home, she said.
Both renovated homes and homes in need of updating are selling at about the same rate, according to Gawel, but location remains key, commanding a higher price per square foot.
The average age of those looking for homes in North Pinellas County right now is between 40 and 65, Gawel estimates. And she sees equal numbers of locals and those from out of state looking for property. Many of the current home shoppers are people who are currently renting.
Though housing prices remain high in Pinellas County, the cost of renting a house or apartment has also soared. The average rental in Pinellas County is $2,575 per month according to Zillow.com.
Gawel said that if a person is paying that type of rent, they might as well “open the window and throw that money out.”