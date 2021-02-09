Kip and Carol Jean Vosburgh have always been an active couple. In fact, they met while training for the Washington, DC marathon in the late 1980s.
Kip was trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon at the time.
As they got to know each other, Carol Jean asked him, “What kind of time do you want to qualify for Boston?”
The 74-year-old told her that his goal was to finish in 3 hours and 10 minutes.
“I’ll pace you,” she said.
Kip said, “And that’s how things got started.”
By 1989, they were on their honeymoon, running the New York City Marathon. Eventually, they moved into competing in triathlons together.
“Sports have been good to us. We have fun together,” Carol Jean, 75, said.
These days, the Treasure Island couple doesn’t run much anymore, not since Kip’s 2003 bicycle accident when a driver fell asleep at the wheel and plowed through a group of cyclists. He hit 13 of them, injuring five critically, Kip being one of them.
After that, Kip couldn’t run much, Carol Jean said. “But he found out that he wanted to and still could bicycle.”
They’re part of the St. Pete Bike Club and regularly ride their bikes with the group. They usually go out riding, whether on their own or in a group, at least three times a week, Kip said.
After his accident, they wrote a cycling bucket list.
“We decided to start with the most aggressive, riding our bikes across the United States,” he said.
They joined a cross-country bike tour in 2008, riding more than 4,000 miles in 50 days.
“It was an incredible, shared experience,” Kip said. “We were one of just three couples on the tour and being together made it a little more enjoyable for us, sharing this experience.”
Now they have another bucket list item to cross off together: competing in the National Senior Games.
They both qualified in cycling for the upcoming competition that will bring the country’s top senior athletes to Fort Lauderdale. They competed in the 5K and 10K cycling time trials at Fort DeSoto Dec. 10 to advance to the national stage.
“Time trials are called ‘the race of truth,’” Carol Jean said. “It is a competition where each contender does his or her very best, full speed ahead. It can be challenging, exhilarating yet frightening.”
Carol Jean qualified with two gold medals in the 75 to 79 age group, while Kip placed fourth in the 70 to 74 age group.
This is Kip’s first time competing at the national level. Carol Jean, though, has made it to the National Senior Games three times before.
She began doing them when she was 50, competing in Houston, Tuscon and Louisville over the years. In Houston, she even brought home two silver medals and one gold.
It’s not about the medals for them, though. They love the camaraderie that comes with meeting other cyclists and athletes, their travel adventures, and enjoying the Florida weather outdoors together.
And Kip hopes his own story of overcoming adversity after his biking accident can encourage others his age to stay active and positive.
“I could have had a pity party about how bad I felt after that or I could celebrate how good I feel. It’s about what you have, rather than what you don’t have, and how you can work with it,” he said. “I want people our age to know that they can overcome their challenges and still find ways to stay active.”
On Jan. 15, the National Senior Games Association announced that due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, the 2021 National Senior Games presented by Humana has been postponed to 2022. The games, originally scheduled to take place in November, will now be presented May 10-23 in Greater Fort Lauderdale.
“We are the largest qualified multisport championship competition in the world, so deciding to make changes with such a massive event was difficult,” NSGA CEO Marc T. Riker said. “However, in consultations with our host region and with our association members and athletes, it became clear that having several more months of economic recovery and time for the pandemic to subside made postponement the obvious decision for all.”
The NSGA Board also expanded the qualification rules for athletes to allow their state competitions in 2021 to also count towards qualifying for the rescheduled games.
For information about the National Senior Games, visit nsga.com.