Veteran Pinellas County Schools educator Kevin Hendrick has been named the district’s new superintendent.
Hendrick was most recently the associate superintendent of teaching and learning, a position he served in for five years.
He replaces Michael Grego, who retired earlier this year.
A graduate of Largo High School, Hendrick has worked in the district for 23 years, first as a teacher at Pinellas Park High School and Dunedin High School, and later as principal of Northeast High School in St. Petersburg.
In his role as associate superintendent, Hendrick oversaw all academic programming for the district, from pre-K to technical colleges.
“Basically, anything related to what we do in the classroom,” Hendrick said.
As a lead administrator, Hendrick was an architect of the district’s response to the pandemic, and he said one of his top priorities is to emphasize the importance of the classroom in the everyday learning experience.
“One of the key things is making sure that after two years of learning in a pandemic that our students are able to come back and capitalize on their experience in the classroom,” Hendrick said. “In the last few years, we were not always able to engage students as much as we would like.
“We really want the experience of coming to school to be something that excites parents, students and teachers as well,” he continued.
And key to that is making teachers feel supported throughout the year, Hendrick said.
“Great teachers solve so many issues in our society,” he said. “We have to make sure our teachers are well-equipped and supported.”
Hendrick emphasized the importance of the partnership between families and their schools.
“Families are the first and most important educators in a child's life,” he said, adding that creating curriculum that parents can supplement is vital to student success.
In the effort to engage students and families outside of the classroom, the district will outfit every student from first through 12th grades with laptops and Wi-Fi devices.
Hendrick also said it’s important to focus on district values, which include integrity, commitment to children, families and the community, respectful and caring relationships, responsibility, connectedness and cultural competence.
“I’m going to really be focusing this year on the core values of our district and recognizing employees who make great contributions to those core values.”
Hendrick said it’s important to create high standards for teachers, students and families.
“As a district, we have a vision of 100% student success,” he said. “Our mission is to educate and prepare students for college, career and life.”