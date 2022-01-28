NEW PORT RICHEY — A group of Pasco quilters have been spreading the love with their hard work by donating funds and quilts to local charities each year.
West Pasco Quilters Guild will host a weekend of fun activities, presentations, lectures, and prizes during the West Pasco Quilt Show on Feb. 18-20 at the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St. Tickets are $7 per day or $10 for multiday entrance. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re the largest group of quilters in Florida, and we’re a nonprofit so all of our charity goes into Pasco County,” said Merna Allen. “Quilting is becoming very popular. We have a lot of younger people coming in that are learning. I think it’s an art that was lost and is coming back with a vengeance. It’s a wonderful thing that can create memories for families.”
The Quilt Show is a great opportunity to pick up materials, purchase quilts, enjoy refreshments, and learn new skills all while helping a worthy cause. Proceeds raised during the guild’s 100 small quilt auction will be going back to the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, and additionally, the money collected yearlong from selling tickets for the Opportunity Quilt will be benefiting Pasco Kids First.
The Opportunity quilt is made by guild members each year, and to date, the West Pasco Quilters Guild has raised $113,128. In 2020, funds went to supporting Honor Flight of West Central Florida.
“The Guild Boutique is the guild’s store, which sells many beautiful and unique handmade items that our members have been making for the past two year,” Allen said. “Some of these items include quilts, wall hangings, walker totes, table runners, placemats, adult bibs, microwave bowls, kid stuff, holiday ornaments and much more.”
Throughout the weekend, the Quilts of Valor will present veterans and service members with 45-50 quilts. Each patriotic quilt is especially created from start-to-finish by designing, piecing, quilting, binding and labeling, Allen said. Presentations will take place at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The West Pasco Quilters’ Guild hosts their big show once every two years. The group meets the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center. The group welcomes all skill levels of quilters. Members have an opportunity to show and tell their work, which Allen said is a wonderful way to pick up new techniques.
“I probably wouldn’t be making quilts if I didn’t have someone to give them to,” Allen said. “Anytime I do a project I have to have somebody to give it to before I start, and then I can enjoy the process.”
To learn more about the guild and its show, visit https://westpascoquilters.org.